Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 6: Homeland Group, one of North India's fastest-growing real estate developers, has announced its strategic expansion into the National Capital Region with the inauguration of its new corporate office on the top floor of Baani The Statement, Golf Course Road, Gurugram. The move marks a major step in the Group's journey from its roots in Punjab to India's most dynamic real estate hub, reinforcing its ambition to become a pan-India brand built on trust, innovation, and quality.

Guided by the foresight of Shri Krishan Aggarwal, Director, Unity Group, and Shri Hemant Jindal, and led by Mrinaal Mittal and Abhay Jindal, Managing Directors of Homeland Group, the company continues to diversify its portfolio while staying rooted in its core values of quality, trust, and innovation.

Speaking on the Group's broader vision, Umang Jindal, CEO, Homeland Group, said, "Homeland began with a simple vision -- to create developments that people are proud to own and experience. Over time, that commitment to quality and credibility has shaped our reputation. Expanding to Gurugram is a natural progression of that vision -- it places us at the center of India's real estate capital and opens a new chapter of growth for the Group. With a robust project pipeline and consistent performance across premium real estate segments we are now preparing for its public listing in FY27, signaling the next phase of growth as one of North India's most trusted and future-focused real estate developers."

The inauguration ceremony began with a Sunderkand Path by Shri Ajay Bhai Ji, followed by a dinner gathering attended by the Group's leadership, associates, and well-wishers.

Homeland Group has built a strong track record across the Tricity region, having delivered over 3 million sq. ft. of premium developments and currently developing over 10 million sq. ft. for the next four to five years. Its landmark projects -- Homeland Heights, Homeland Regalia, and CP67 Mall -- have established benchmarks in quality, design, and value within the Mohali market.

The Group's flagship upcoming project, Homeland Global Park, spans nearly 5 million sq. ft. and is positioned as North India's largest mixed-use development, integrating commercial, retail, hospitality, and residential spaces in Mohali. Under its luxury brand Ikaahi, the Group is entering the second homes and resort-living segment with projects planned in Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Building on its strong delivery record, Homeland Group is actively expanding its footprint across North India with new launches planned in Amritsar and Ludhiana, while also evaluating larger mixed-use opportunities across Delhi NCR and other high-growth destinations.

