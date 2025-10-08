VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: During the October 2025 edition of Bombay Times Fashion Week, House of Aanchal showcased its new collection, Threads of Eternity, in an incredible fashion presentation. The color and style of actress and singer Elnaaz Norouzi's dramatic blue look with an extravagant trail electrified the runway, captivating the audience and fashion commentators alike.

The artistry of Threads of Eternity used threads embroidered with quilted foam to represent a new spatial combination of hard and soft. Each design manifested high fashion contemporaneous with an artistic sensibility, supermodels to present the line had a fierce and statement-making aesthetic. House of Aanchal was an immediate highlight within the context of the October 2025 Bombay Times Fashion Week.

At the creative heart of this vision was designer Aanchal Dey, whose label House of Aanchal honors the juxtaposition of modern textiles with cultural narratives. Once again, she pushed the boundaries of couture to the tare, showing collections with both the resilience and weight of meaning.

Elnaaz Norouzi complemented this vision; she, well known for her shows like sacred games and Emmy award winning Tehran on Apple TV+. Elnaaz gained notoriety this year on the acclaimed reality show The Traitors. The leading lady walked with confidence and ease, elevating the potency of the collection while breathing life into the designers philosophy on the runway.

The collaboration between Elnaaz Norouzi and designer Aanchal Dey represented a metering of talent and creativity all coming together at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025, and this one moment will be nice to discuss far beyond the light of this runway.

The show was attented by several celebrities, we saw Deepti Sadhwani who looked stunning as she wore a black embroidered oversize jacket and looked stunning on the Runway.

The show was beautifully managed and conceptualised by Brandeur Studios Pvt ltd who are the leaders in the market for Branding, marketing and PR.

