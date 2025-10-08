Patna, October 8: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Centre has deployed 500 advanced pre-poll companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the state. Official sources told ANI that the initial deployment comes as part of a phased plan to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. On Monday, October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Vidhan Sabha polls in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14, with results declared on the same day. Ahead of polls, the ECI released a list of photo identification documents for voter identification.

It must be noted that the term of the 243-member Bihar assembly will end on November 22. Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, people are looking online to know how voters will be identified at polling stations across the state during the Vidhan Sabha polls. In an official press release, the Election Commission said that each voter has to present his or her Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for voter identification. ECI also said that voters can also present any of the 12 original photo identification documents (Identity Cards), which have been approved by the commission. Bihar Elections 2025: Which Assembly Constituencies Are Going to Polls in the First and Second Phases? See Full List Here.

List of Photo Identification Documents Approved by the Election Commission

Serial Number: Identity Cards: 1 Aadhaar Card 2 MGNREGA Job Card 3 Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office 4 Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour/Ayushman Bharat Health Card 5 Driving License 6 PAN Card 7 Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR 8 Indian Passport 9 Pension document with photograph 10 Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies 11 Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India 12 Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India

From EPIC and Aadhaar Card to Passport, List of Documents for Voter Identification

The 12 identity cards approved by the Election Commission include Aadhaar card, PAN card, MGNREGA job card, Driving license, Bank or Post Office passbook with photograph, among others. Voters can carry their Election Photo Identity Card or any of the 12 photo identification documents mentioned above while going to the polling station to cast their vote for the Bihar assembly elections 2025. The 2025 assembly elections in Bihar will see voting taking place at 90,712 polling stations. While announcing the schedule for Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, the Election Commission said that Bihar has 7.43 crore voters, including 3.92 crore men and 3.50 crore women. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date: EC Announces Schedule for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls; Voting on November 6 and 11, Result on November 14.

ECI also said that as many as 1,725 individuals have identified themselves as belonging to the "third gender". During the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the Bihar assembly elections as "mother of all elections". Notably, the 2025 Assembly elections are the first to be held in Bihar after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The exercise yielded a final voters' list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Election Commission). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).