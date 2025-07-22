HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: The rising demand for affordable personal mobility in India has underscored the need for accessible and inclusive financing. Bajaj Markets is meeting this need by facilitating seamless access to two-wheeler loans across the country -- particularly in smaller towns and rural regions where such credit has traditionally been harder to obtain.

By removing traditional bottlenecks, the digital marketplace ensures quicker approvals and personalised loan options from multiple lending partners.

Through a fully digital process -- from application to disbursal -- the platform eliminates the need for physical branch visits. This transition has empowered a broader segment of the population, including first-time borrowers, self-employed individuals, and residents of underserved areas.

Highlights of Two-Wheeler Loans on Bajaj Markets

* Attractive interest rates starting from 0.99% p.a.*

* Flexible repayment tenures of up to 5 years

* 100% financing options for select models

Bajaj Markets also provides access to two-wheeler insurance through its partner network, allowing customers to secure both their vehicle and finances under one platform.

In addition to this, users can explore a comprehensive suite of financial solutions-- including credit cards, investment options and CIBIL score checks too. These can be explored on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

