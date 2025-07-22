San Francisco, July 22: WhatsApp regularly provides updates that offer new features, functionality, and improvements. The latest WhatsApp feature is "notification reminders for chat messages". Recently, Meta-owned WhatsApp rolled out 'Status Ads' and 'Promoted channels' features for beta users on Android and iOS. Using this new feature, WhatsApp can send notifications highlighting unread messages from contacts they frequently interact with.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature 'notification reminders for chat messages' will be helpful when a user has to manage multiple conversations and misses an important message from someone they know and interact with occasionally. The feature has been rolled out to the Android 2.25.21.14 update, allowing WhatsApp to create reminders for chat messages. Comet Browser in Demand: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Comet Waitlist Doubled Since Its Launch, Says Invites Rolling Out Starting Today.

WhatsApp has rolled out this feature for Android beta users and will release it to the end users once the testing is over. From the available details, it shows that the 'notification reminders for chat messages' feature will allow users to explore advanced capabilities and let them configure the pre-message reminders. The report mentioned that by setting a reminder for a message, users can schedule an alert prompting them to revisit a specific message at a preferred time. Claude New Feature Update: Anthropic Working on ‘Search Past Chats’ and ‘Personal Context’ Features for Its AI Chatbot.

This WhatsApp feature works well and helps the important message resurface without losing it amid various conversations with individual users and groups. Further, it will also keep the flow of ongoing conversations without interrupting important messages and tasks in other chats. The new feature is accessible to users on WhatsApp via the message options menu in a chat. A new option will be visible to the users, allowing them to set a reminder for a particular message. Once selected, it will offer options for intervals like two hours, eight hours, or one day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).