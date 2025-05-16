PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: HSBC India today announced the launch of its upgraded rewards programme, HSBC Rewards Marketplace, a seamless platform designed to elevate the rewards experience for its customers with 20,000 offerings. This programme allows HSBC India credit card holders to do real-time redemptions.

For airmiles, HSBC now has 15 leading airlines including Air India Maharaja Club, KrisFlyer (Singapore Airlines), Etihad Guest, British Airways, Flying Blue (Air France) and Qatar Airways. It also has five global hotel chains as transfer partners such as Accor (5,000+ hotels worldwide), Marriott Bonvoy (8,000+ properties), IHG Hotels & Resorts (6,000+ hotels), Shangri-La Circle, and Wyndham Rewards (60,000+ hotels).

This programme gives credit card holders of HSBC Premier, HSBC Prive, HSBC TravelOne and HSBC Platinum the power to now effortlessly track their reward points earned and redeemed through the HSBC Mobile Banking App. With over 20,000 options, customers can redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including vouchers, merchandise, gift cards, Apple products, airmiles, and hotel points.

With real-time redemptions, customers can enjoy instant voucher delivery and real-time conversions for a frictionless redemption experience. There are no caps on redemptions, making it one of the most flexible programmes in the industry.

Exclusive benefits:

- Get a 1:1 conversion ratio for most transfer partners on HSBC Premier, HSBC Prive, and HSBC TravelOne.

- A quick turnaround time of just one day for point conversions.

- Access to premium offerings like the Apple Store with 1:1 conversion for HSBC Premier and HSBC Prive.

The HSBC Rewards Marketplace is designed for ease of use, allowing customers to navigate effortlessly through categories and redeem points in just a few clicks.

How It Works:

- Log in to the HSBC Mobile Banking App.

- Select your credit card and click on 'View More'.

- Tap on 'Reward Points' to view your total points and any expiring points.

- Select 'Redeem Points Now' to access the Rewards Marketplace.

- Choose from a variety of categories, including travel, merchandise, and gift cards, and redeem your points instantly.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, "At HSBC India, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our customers. The HSBC Rewards Marketplace is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. With its enriched features, extensive partner network, and seamless user experience, we aim to redefine customer engagement and customer centricity."

For more information, visit the HSBC Rewards Marketplace on the HSBC Mobile Banking App or HSBC India website, Rewards on Credit Cards | Redeem Reward Points - HSBC IN.

HSBC Bank India

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities.HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 44,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 58 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,054bn at 31 March 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

