New Delhi [India], March 1: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) announces the India-US Legal Services Summit, the first of its kind, scheduled to be held at The Lalit, New Delhi on 4th March 2024. Organized in collaboration with Bar and Bench, Society of India Law Firms (SILF), Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), the summit aims to promote cooperation between legal professionals from India and the United States on corporate and legal issues.

The Inaugural Session, set to be a distinguished gathering, will be graced by luminaries in the legal fraternity including the Attorney General, R Venkataramani and the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Dr. Lalit Bhasin, Chairman of IACC National Committee on Legal Services, will be present, along with Pankaj Bohra, the National President of IACC, Pratibha Jain, Chairperson of American Bar Association South Asia / Oceania and India Committee, Rajeev Chopra, Managing Director - Legal, Accenture, and Shardul Shroff, Executive Chairman of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company. Keynote Addresses will be delivered by Dr. Manoj Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), Government of India.

Commenting on the upcoming summit, Pankaj Bohra, IACC National President, stated, "This historic event marks a significant step towards enhancing collaboration and understanding between legal professionals in India and the United States, fostering a stronger Indo-US legal partnership."

The summit will feature insightful sessions covering diverse legal topics. The "Session on Dispute Resolution Enforcement" will showcase esteemed speakers, including Shweta Bharti, Managing Partner at Hammurabi and Solomon, Peter V Baugher from Baugher Dispute Resolution LLC, Chicago, Hiro N. Aragaki, Chartered Arbitrator, Mediator, and Neutral Evaluator at JAMS - Local Solutions. Global Reach.TM in Los Angeles, and Gaurav Dudeja, Partner at Phoenix Legal.

Exploring critical issues, the "Session on Climate Change (COP 28, Developing Laws and ESG as Risk Committee Element)" will include luminaries such as Amit Kapur, Managing Partner at J. Sagar Associates, Purusharth Singh, Partner - Energy and Infrastructure at Kochhar & Co., Sudhir Mishra, Founder and Managing Partner at Trust Legal, and Vani Mehta, General Counsel South Asia at GE, GE India.

Exploring the nuances of "Taxation for Investors (Cross Border Transactions)," the summit will host distinguished speakers, including Mukesh Butani from BMR Legal, Aseem Chawla, ASC Legal, Solicitors & Advocates, Reena Asthana Khair, Senior Partner at Kochhar & Co., and L. Badri Narayanan, Executive Partner at Lakshmikumaran&Sridharan Attorneys.

The "Session on Corporate Laws" will feature insights from Jaipat Singh Jain, Partner at Lazare Potter Giacovas& Moyle LLP, New York, Amit Aggarwal, Senior Partner at SNG and Partners, Anil Kasturi, Senior Partner at AZB & Partners, and Abhishek Kale, Deputy Managing Partner at NaikNaik& Company.

The "Session on Intellectual Property Rights" will be chaired by Pravin Anand, Managing Partner at Anand and Anand, and will include perspectives from Dr. Deepa Tiku at K&S Partners, Intellectual Property Attorneys, and Madhu Chaudhary Gadodia, Deputy Managing Partner at NaikNaik& Company.

The summit will also feature a crucial "Break Session on Data Protection Laws and Privacy Issues," with notable contributors such as DonataStroink-Skillrud, President of Termageddon LLC, St. Charles, Illinois, Lira Goswami from Associated Law Advisers, Shobhit Chandra at Khaitan and Co. LLP, and Sameet Gambhir, Vice President (Corporate Law) and Company Secretary at DCM Shriram Ltd. These sessions promise to be a unique and comprehensive exploration of vital legal issues in the Indo-US context.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the only bilateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement.

The geographical spread of IACC is unique as it operates through 15 offices located throughout the country. These are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Luck now, Mumbai, Nashik, New Delhi, Pune, and Varanasi.

