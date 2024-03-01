New Delhi, March 1: Apple's progress in the tech industry has always been one of exciting thing to observe. Aiming toward the future, Apple CEO Tim Cook might unveil major AI plans later this year, indicating an important shift to artificial intelligence (AI). Apple has also reportedly put its electric car project on hold, signalling a strategic shift to prioritise AI.

Now when AI is increasingly becoming the core of innovation, tech giant Apple is on its way to take advantage of AI's potential in its products. Apple's plan has generated interest and speculation among consumers, investors and the tech community, as they might be waiting for details on how the company will integrate AI into its products and services. OpenAI Under Investigation by Regulatory Authorities, Will Name New Board Members in March: Report.

As per a report of NDTV World, Apple is expected to unveil its plans for AI later this year. During the annual shareholder meeting, Tim Cook expressed his enthusiasm for generative AI, highlighting it as "incredible breakthrough potential." Despite being considered as slower than competitors like Microsoft and Google in rolling out AI features, Tim Cook assured that Apple's products are already benefiting from AI technology. He also teased about the Mac powered by Apple silicon chipset. "Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there's no better computer for AI on the market today," Tim Cook said. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI and Its CEO Sam Altman Over Breaching Original Contractual Agreement Around AI.

As per multiple reports, Apple is anticipated to take an open approach to its AI efforts, which might include enhancements to productivity tools and problem-solving applications. The company may also reveal improvements to search functions within Apple devices by using AI to provide a more user-friendly experience. While specifics remain under wraps, it is expected that Apple will likely introduce AI features that align with its upcoming products.

