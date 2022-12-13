New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/GPRC): IB Group, a pioneer in providing the best quality protein-centric products has a global influence and is headquartered in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

The Group is tirelessly making Indian rural economy and livestock farming resilient and self-reliant.

IB Group is creating sustainable income solutions through various business lines from Poultry, FMCG, Solvent, Livestock feed, Specialized Pet Food, Hospitality, and much more.

IB Group believes that the world needs to take climate change seriously. Each of us needs to do our part to provide a sustainable planet for future generations.

Keeping this in mind, to improve food security in India, IB Group (ABIS Exports India Private Limited) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to sign a 130 crores in non-convertible debentures.

This will enhance food security in India by supporting the construction of a micro fish feed plant and by training up to 6,000 farmers in climate-resilient fish farming practices as well as financial literacy. ADB's funding reinforces IB Group's commitment to reduce carbon emissions, promote water conservation, and expand farmer extension services.

IB Group believes in adopting renewable energy sources. The Group has two Solar PV Power Projects commissioned at Badbhoom and Mundgaon (Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh) each with a rated capacity of 15.00 MW of power generation. Together they will generate an average of 47304 MWh of electricity annually with its 65712 PV module. The projects will save 44230 tonne of CO2 emission to the atmosphere and save 5900 kilo litres of water use annually.

On this occasion, Bahadur Ali, Managing Director said "IB group has adopted UN Sustainable Development Goals to facilitate its commitment towards creating a positive impact on the environment and people around -today and always. Our group is widely focused on renewal energy, water conservation, waste management, climate smart farming and community partnerships to facilitate and support environmentally and socially sustainable economic growth. Ensuring safety, imparting quality education, reducing hunger, securing households' nutrition, safeguarding hygiene and sanitation, and promoting women empowerment are critical agendas reflecting IB group's sustainability consciousness and endeavours".

IB Group is committed to pursue sustainability and operational excellence and will continue to invest required resources in this direction and focusing on three key priority areas- Climate, Water and People to create a more resilient food system for generation to come.

