Following an eventful ODI series, India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will now diverge to the red-ball cricket, which will be a two-match Test series. India and Bangladesh are set to meet at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram for the first Test starting from 14 December (Wednesday). The match will commence at 09:00 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Team India will be eager to bounce back in a crucial Test series after their dissatisfactory performance in first two ODI matches which cost them the series by 2-1. The upcoming Test series is a part of World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and India who is currently in fourth place in the Test standing, will be determined to play the rigid cricket and collect the needed points to mount in the Test ranking, in order to inch closer to the 2023 WTC final. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated: Australia Consolidate Top Spot, Pakistan Sixth After Multan Test Defeat to England.

The visitors will be led by KL Rahul, since regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out after enduring the thumb injury in the second ODI. Rishabh Pant, who is the top run scorer for India in Test cricket this year, is included in the squad and will be a key player for the side alongside the veteran batter Virat Kohli. Abhimanyu Easwaran, the India A captain will replace injured Rohit Sharma in the Test squad and other additions include star pacer Jaydev Unadkat and 29 year old all-rounder Saurabh Kumar, who is set to replace the seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The Test captain of Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan will lead his team, however, the experience of opener Tamim Iqbal will be missed in the side. Bangladesh are yet to rule India in the longest format as the Bangla Tigers have a record of zero wins in Test cricket against men-in-blue. It appears this plain record will go unaltered this time as well, given the significance of the series for the Indian side who will be greedy to whitewash the series. Bangladesh is relatively less experienced in the longest format than India and the visitors have an elementary chance to sneak a necessary series win in context to the 2023 WTC final. Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma Likely to Lose Central Contracts of BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill Set for Promotion.

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in Tests

The two teams have contested in eleven Test matches against each-other, so far. India dominates with nine Test wins. In contrast, Bangladesh are winless against India in Test cricket. Two matches were concluded as draws.

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Key Players

Rishabh Pant (IND) Shreyas Iyer (IND) Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Mini Battles

Rishab Pant battle with Taskin Ahmed and Virat Kohli vs Shakib Al Hasan will be Key battles to look forward to.

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium in Chattogram on December 14 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 08:30 AM IST.

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Bangladesh 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to catch the live action of the 1st Test 2022 between India and Bangladesh on their TV sets. And the online Live Streaming of the 1st Test 2022 will be available on SonyLIV app.

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

BAN Likely Playing XI: Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2022 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).