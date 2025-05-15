NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15: ICCPL Foundation has been awarded the DO GOOD Award 2024 in the Child Welfare category for its stationery distribution initiative under the #RahatWithICCPL campaign, at an event in New Delhi. The recognition highlights purpose-driven programs that create tangible impact at the grassroots level.

The award-winning initiative was part of the broader #RahatWithICCPL campaign, which aims to support children from marginalised communities by ensuring access to basic educational resources. Through this focused stationery distribution drive, the Foundation reached underserved areas where lack of supplies often acts as a barrier to learning. The campaign played a key role in helping children maintain continuity in education, especially during times of hardship.

Ambika Saxena, CEO, ICCPL Foundation, said, "This award reaffirms our belief that meaningful change lies in addressing real, everyday needs. Distributing stationery might seem simple-but for many children, it's the bridge between dropping out and staying in school. We're proud to be part of their journey."

Beyond this initiative, ICCPL Foundation continues to lead several sustained social programs. These include donation drives in underserved regions, free meals to thousands, observance of International Sign Language Day to promote inclusion, Vivah Utsav to support the weddings of economically weaker couples, and tree plantation drives. Each effort follows a grassroots-first approach, in line with the Foundation's long-term commitment to equity and empowerment.

The ICCPL Foundation is the CSR arm of ICCPL Group, working across child welfare, women empowerment, healthcare, and education. Its mission is to build an equitable society through collaborative, community-first initiatives.

