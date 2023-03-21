New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): iEnergizer has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ in India from March 2023 to March 2024!

iEnergizer, a leading global provider of digital solutions and technology services, is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute. This certification is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to creasing a positive workplace culture that fosters employee well-being and engagement.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

To achieve certification, iEnergizer participated in a rigorous evaluation process that included an employee survey and an assessment of the company's policies and practices.

iEnergizer's certification is a reflection of its people-centric approach, where employees are at the core of its operations. The company fosters a culture of inclusivity and encourages open communication, collaboration, and innovation. iEnergizer's focus on employee well-being includes benefits like flexible work arrangements, health and wellness programs, and ongoing learning and development opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work," said Adarsh Kumar, Co-founder & COO of iEnergizer. "At iEnergizer, we are committed to creating an environment where our employees can thrive, be their authentic selves, and have fulfilling careers. This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and leadership team."

The Great Place to Work certification is a prestigious recognition that showcases iEnergizer's commitment to its employees and reinforces its reputation as an employer of choice in the industry. iEnergizer will continue to prioritize the well-being of its employees and maintain its people-centric approach as it grows and evolves.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

Learn more at www.ienergizer.com | www.greatplacetowork.in.

iEnergizer is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services that help businesses grow and succeed. With over two decades of experience, iEnergizer offers a wide range of services, including data processing, content management, customer support and more. iEnergizer has global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

