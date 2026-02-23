Mumbai, February 23: The festival of Holi in 2026 has become a subject of discussion due to a rare celestial event that has caused a split in the traditional calendar. While the full moon (Purnima) begins on March 3, the presence of a Total Lunar Eclipse on that same day has shifted the main festivities. Consequently, Holika Dahan will be observed by many on the night of March 2 (extending into the early hours of March 3), while the vibrant Rangwali Holi (playing with colors) is officially set for Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The confusion stems from the alignment of the Purnima Tithi and the Sutak Kaal (the inauspicious period preceding an eclipse). According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima begins on the afternoon of March 3, but because a lunar eclipse will be visible in India during the evening, traditional rituals such as the lighting of the bonfire cannot be performed during the shadow's peak. To remain auspicious, religious authorities have advised that the festival be spread across three days to account for purification rituals. Holashtak 2026: 8-Day Inauspicious Period Set To Begin From February 24 Ahead of Holi.

Holi 2026: Key Dates and Shubh Muhurat

To help devotees plan their celebrations, astronomical and religious bodies have provided the following schedule:

Holika Dahan (Bonfire): Late night of March 2 into March 3. The most auspicious window is between 12:50 AM and 02:02 AM on March 3.

Late night of March 2 into March 3. The most auspicious window is between 12:50 AM and 02:02 AM on March 3. Lunar Eclipse (Sutak Kaal): Throughout the day on March 3, concluding at approximately 06:47 PM.

Throughout the day on March 3, concluding at approximately 06:47 PM. Rangwali Holi (Colours): Wednesday, March 4. This is when the public holiday will be observed across most Indian states.

Regional Variations in Celebration

While the majority of India will follow the March 4 date for colors, some local traditions in Braj (Mathura and Vrindavan) may begin their festivities earlier. However, even in these regions, the major public events are being adjusted to ensure the eclipse does not overlap with sacred rituals.

Authorities in major cities have already begun coordinating security and public transport schedules based on the March 4 date for the main celebrations. Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026: India Visibility of Lunar Eclipse, Timings, Sutak Kaal, and Impact on Holika Dahan.

Holi 2026: The Impact of the Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan)

The primary reason for the calendar shift is the Chandra Grahan occurring on March 3. In Vedic tradition, no religious ceremonies or festive celebrations are permitted during the Sutak Kaal, which begins roughly nine hours before a lunar eclipse.

Because the eclipse concludes in the late evening of March 3, the "purity" required for playing Holi is only restored after the moon emerges from the Earth's shadow. This has led to the national consensus among priests to move the color-playing festivities to the following morning, March 4.

Holi is calculated based on the Lunar calendar, specifically falling on the full moon of the month of Phalguna. Whenever a solar or lunar eclipse coincides with a major festival, the Sutak rules take precedence in Hindu liturgy. Similar shifts occurred in previous decades when eclipses overlapped with Diwali or Holi, ensuring that the "victory of good over evil" represented by the festival is celebrated during a time of spiritual clarity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (LiveMint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).