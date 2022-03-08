Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): IIITH's annual R&D Showcase will be held this year on Saturday 12 March 2022 in a hybrid model - physically on campus for students and in the metaverse for visitors. The Showcase will be hosted on the metaverse by NextMeetLive, one of CIE at IIITH's Avishkar accelerator startups.

The Showcase this year is themed Tech-away - Accelerating the Future, especially technology orbitshifts triggered by seminal life-altering events like the COVID pandemic in the metaverse.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

IIITH's annual R&D Showcase celebrates the spirit of Research & Development where faculty and students share their work with the public in keeping with its endeavour to promote applied research that benefits society.

This year's lineup includes roundtables on Quantum Science & Technology as well as Cyber-Physical Convergence. There will also be pitches on research product possibilities, research connected startup demos, 600 research demos from IIITH's 28 research centres, and a summary showcase.

Also Read | Vishal Garg-Run Better.com To 'Lay Off' 4,000 People This Week After Removing 900 People Over Viral Zoom Call.

Vinod K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB will deliver the inaugural keynote on how research is integral to the world today and tomorrow.

More details at https://rndshowcase.iiit.ac.in/

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)