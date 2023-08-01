ATK

New Delhi [India], August 1: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) felicitated their alumni in the Young Alumni Achievers Award 2022 in a glittering ceremony on 23rd June 2023. Srijan Pal Singh received the award for his exceptional work in the field of ‘Social/Public Service’.

Also Read | PFI Centre in Kerala: Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Security Lapse on Part of Police and State Government.

Srijan Pal Singh has been the Advisor (Technology & Policy) to the 11th President of India, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam. For his commitment to the missions of Dr Kalam, he is often regarded as the intellectual successor of Dr Kalam. He was engaged in promoting various assignments such as "What Can I Give Movement", Energy Independence for the nation, nuclear and space missions, and Providing Urban Amenities to Rural Areas. He also takes lectures on community action, leadership and development in the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and Indian Institute of Management Indore. He is a public speaker and have spoken at various events including various TEDx Events, Australia India Youth Dialogue and has contributed to leading national newspapers like Rajasthan Patrika, Times of India, Business World and The Hindu. In 2014, he was appointed as the Member of the Expert team of Shyama Prasad Mukherji RURBAN Mission by the Government of India. In 2014, he co-founded the initiative, Barefoot IT. Barefoot IT was envisaged with the key goal to empower people at the bottom of the pyramid by creating a platform that brings together technology, policy makers and other key stakeholders through active problem identification and analysis so as to come up with innovative solutions. e-Spandana which was launched under Barefoot IT for connecting rural masses with its elected representatives (GP, ZP Members, MLA, MP) to identify and overcome problems and issues faced collectively. It is an initiative to take the Government to the doorstep of rural masses.

In 2012, Singh and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and founded the Kalam Foundation where Singh was appointed as the Managing Director with Dr. Kalam as the Chairperson. After the demise of Dr Kalam, Singh continued the visions of the 11th President by running the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre, where he is now the Founder. Kalam Centre is a non-profit organization located primarily in India with branches spread across the country.

Also Read | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Pre-Quarters of Football WWC.

Kalam Centre aims to promote innovations, especially in governance and social enterprises, enhance youth participation in national and international development and improve access to education and knowledge across various strata of society. The Centre stands to take forward the dreams of Dr Kalam, which he left behind for the nation and world – right up to his very final moment at IIM Shillong Kalam Centre, aims to empower the young minds of the nation with the power of knowledge and reignite the passion to do good for the nation and for the world.

The Centre operates the world’s largest free library movement – Kalam Library Project which encompasses over 450 free libraries spread across 15 states of India and reaching out to over 500,000 underprivileged children. Kalam Centre has organized five International Conclaves on Liveable Planet as an annual Summit and Awards. It has also conducted three editions of summits and awards on Innovation in Governance space – under the banner of Dr. Kalam Innovation in Governance Awards or KIGA. Kalam Centre is also the world’s largest NGO on social media with over 23 lakh volunteers and followers connected to us digitally from across the world.

Srijan is the also the founder and CEO of Homi Lab, world’s first future learning lab, designed to inspire the next generation of pioneers. Homi Lab offers a new and unique way of learning by providing an immersive learning experience for young minds through cutting-edge virtual laboratories which create a personalized ecosystem across science, technology, space, quantum computing, robotics, and other allied fields. All the courses are taught from the perspective of the child being immersed in a future world. To date, through various courses and initiatives, Homi Lab has been able to reach out to over 500,000 young learners across the globe.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)