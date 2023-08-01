The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has turned out to be a pretty exciting one so far. We have had many memorable moments and now it is time for more action to follow as the group stage is drawing close. The competition to make it to the round of 16 is getting more and more intense as teams would look to make the most of the opportunities available to stay alive and keep their challenge for the title going. The competition already has seen some big results, with co-hosts New Zealand being knocked out after failing to make it through from Group A. Favourites Australia have progressed to the round of 16 from Group B along with Nigeria. Title holders too have progressed to the last 16. However, the competition is very much open in several groups and fans would not want to miss out on the action! What Happens If Teams Finishing With Same Points Cannot be Separated During FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 By Tie-Breaker Rules?

As fans might already be aware, the teams which finish in the top two spots in the groups qualify for the round of 16 stage. However, tie-breakers will come into play when teams finish with the same number of points. Goal difference and goals scored will be looked at and the team which is superior in these parameters will go through. If these also are the same, then the head-to-head record will come into play. FIFA had earlier announced that if all tie-breakers cannot determine which team will stay on top, then drawing of lots would be used to figure out who goes through and who does not. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 To Greet Its 1 Millionth Fan As Ticket Sales Surpass 1.68 Million.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 Schedule:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue August 5 Switzerland vs Spain 10:30 AM Eden Park August 5 Japan vs Norway 01:30 PM Wellington Regional Stadium August 6 Netherlands vs TBD 07:30 AM Allianz Stadium August 6 TBD vs USA 2:30 PM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium August 7 TBD vs Nigeria 1:00 PM Suncorp Stadium August 7 Australia vs TBD 12:30 AM Stadium Australia August 8 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium August 8 Portugal vs Switzerland 4:30 PM Hindmarsh Stadium

United States of America are the reigning champions of the competition, having won the tournament's last edition which was held in 2019 with a win over the Netherlands in the final. The USA have by far been the most dominant side in the history of the competition, winning the title four times. As a matter of fact, they will be gunning for a record third consecutive trophy and fifth overall this time.

