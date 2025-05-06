BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: In a world marked by rapid change and digital disruption, organisations are facing a pressing need for skilled leaders who can navigate uncertainty and drive strategic growth. According to LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report 2025, learning combined with career development, leadership training, coaching, internal mobility, and more accelerates the flow of critical skills to keep pace with business needs. This underscores why soft skills like leadership are key in translating strategy into results by promoting trust, and aligning diverse stakeholders around a shared vision.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Series 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Nation Series Match 5.

In response to the growing demand for strategic leaders who can lead through change, align diverse teams, and drive business transformation, IIM Calcutta one of India's top three B-Schools with the prestigious Triple Crown accreditation (AMBA, EQUIS, AACSB) has launched the 18th batch of its Executive Programme in Leadership & Management (EPLM), in collaboration with Emeritus. This rigorous programme has consistently enabled mid- to senior-level professionals to step into enterprise leadership roles by equipping them with actionable skills in strategic thinking, change management, digital transformation, and financial decision-making. Delivered through immersive live online sessions, in-campus modules, real-world case studies, and a hands-on capstone project, it goes beyond theory to deliver measurable business impact helping leaders future-proof their organisations in a dynamic market landscape.

Focusing on building strategic leadership for a digitally disrupted and fast-evolving business landscape, this programme is designed for senior professionals with over 10 years of experience--across functions like marketing, sales, technology, operations, and general management who aim to lead cross-functional initiatives, drive organisational growth, and navigate complex challenges. It is also ideal for business owners and entrepreneurs looking to enhance their strategic thinking, leadership impact, and ability to scale sustainably.

Also Read | Paytm Q4 Results: Fintech Firm Posts Strong PAT Gains in Q4 FY25, Achieves Revenue of INR 1,911 Crore, EBITDA Before ESOP Profits.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, said, "In today's rapidly evolving business environment, organisations need leaders who can think strategically, adapt to change, and inspire teams to deliver measurable outcomes. This programme is designed to equip experienced professionals with the leadership mindset and tools needed to navigate complexity, drive cross-functional collaboration, and lead with clarity and confidence in a dynamic, high-stakes world."

Distinguished IIM Calcutta faculty members Prof. Chetan Joshi and Prof. Debabratta Chatterjee lead the programme from IIM Calcutta's Organisational Behaviour Group. Prof. Joshi brings deep expertise in leadership, negotiation, and organisational structure, and has co-authored case studies available through Harvard Business Publishing. Prof. Chatterjee, with over two decades of experience in industry and academia, specialises in leadership, team building, and organisational change bringing a rich blend of research insight and practical understanding to the programme.

It combines live online sessions delivered by renowned IIM Calcutta faculty with two immersive campus visits at the IIM Calcutta campus, offering a comprehensive blend of flexibility and in-person engagement. Participants benefit from live faculty-led classes, real-world case discussions, business simulations, and a capstone project guided by IIM Calcutta faculty, enabling them to apply strategic concepts to practical business challenges. The curriculum covers key leadership domains including strategy execution, change management, financial decision-making, AI and digital transformation, and cross-functional collaboration. The 10-day campus immersion, conducted across two phases - first visit of 5.5 days of academic engagement (6-night stay) and second of up to 3.5 days of academic engagement (4-night stay), further enhances the learning experience through peer networking, interactive workshops, and face-to-face engagement with experienced faculty and industry leaders.

Through this programme, participants will be able to:

- Understand competitive dynamics in the networked era to take informed strategic decisions

-Visualise strategic moves of nurturing people and creating organisational resilience for accelerated growth

-Build strategic thinking abilities to lead the organisation in the VUCA-D environment

-Advance understanding of modern business dynamics to enable collaboration within and beyond the organisation

-Develop organisational culture and capabilities for sustenance and innovation

- Manage financial relationships and expectations by building capabilities to apprehend the boardroom dynamics

Programme Details

- Start Date: June 28, 2025

- Duration: 12 months

- Mode: Live online sessions led by IIM Calcutta faculty with two campus immersions (10 days total) at IIM Calcutta

-Eligibility: Graduate/Diploma holder (10+2+3) or Postgraduate with a minimum of 10 years of work experience

- Fee: INR 6,70,000 + GST

- Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta and will enjoy the status of Executive Education alumni of IIM Calcutta

To know more, visit the programme page here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)