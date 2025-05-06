In match 5 of the ongoing Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, India women's national cricket team will be locking horns with South Africa women's national cricket team. The IND-W vs SA-W ODI match will be the fourth match for India women and the third for South Africa women in the ongoing tri-nation series. The India women have won their first two, and lost their last game in the present competition, while South Africa women are yet to win a match in the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, having lost both their first two matches. Tazmin Brits Retires Hurt After Scoring Her Third ODI Century During IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI.

The two sides have met before for the second match of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. In that game, India women's cricket team emerged victorious, clinching a 15-run win. The IND-W vs SA-W Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 match will be a perfect scope for South Africa women to seek revenge, ass India enters after a narrow loss to hosts Sri Lanka. India Women Beat South Africa Women By 15 Runs in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI; Sneh Rana's Five-Wicket Haul Helps Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Continue Winning Start.

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

India Women and South Africa Women have faced each other 32 times in ODIs. Out of 32 matches, India has won 19 games, whereas South Africa has managed to secure 12 victories. One game ended with no result.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Key Players

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Annerie Dercksen Richa Ghosh Nonkululeko Mlaba Harmanpreet Kaur Masabata Klaas

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Key Battles

Smriti Mandhana hasn't really scored big in any of the three Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. She needs to play long, keeping her wicket. In the process, Annerie Dercksen's pace can be a threat to her wicket. Richa Ghosh, known for her accelerating strike rate, has struck 58 in her last innings. A similar role, as a finisher and anchor, will be expected of her. But, she needs to be aware of the orthodox deliveries from Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has bagged four wickets in two games. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been good with scoring, but she needs to deal with the pace of Masabata Klaas, as the approach looks threatening.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team 5th ODI match in the Women's Tri-Nation series 2025 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on May 7. The IND-W vs SA-W game has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, the broadcast rights of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series have not been acquired in India, hence fans will not have telecast viewing options on TV. However, fans can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 matches featuring Sri Lanka, India, and South Africa Women's national cricket teams on FanCode. Fans can watch IND-W vs SA-W ODI match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website. Although they can watch the live streaming only in exchange for a subscription pass. IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Series 2025: India Women’s Cricket Team Eyes Final Berth As South Africa Aim for Survival.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Suné Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen

