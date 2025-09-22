VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22: The Integral Cup, India's premier pan-India Integration Bee Mathematics Competition, concluded its inaugural edition with remarkable success at IIT Bombay from August 28-31, 2025. S Matheshwaran from IIT Madras emerged as the champion of what has now become the world's largest Integration Bee competition, with Tanmay Budda from IISc Bangalore securing second place and Shobhit Jain from IIT Bhilai claiming third position.

The competition witnessed unprecedented participation with over 3,000 students from 20 premier institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, and other leading technical institutions across the country. Twenty-one grand finalists, each representing their respective institutes, competed in the final phase after emerging victorious from rigorous campus-level competitions.

The Integral Cup followed a comprehensive three-phase structure designed to identify and nurture exceptional mathematical talent. The first two phases were conducted offline at local hosting institutes, where students competed to become their campus representatives. This systematic approach ensured that only the most capable students progressed to the Grand Finale at IIT Bombay, creating an intensely competitive yet fair selection process.

The competition focused exclusively on integration problems, testing participants' mastery of one of mathematics' most fundamental concepts while promoting deeper engagement with analytical problem-solving skills.

Top performers were awarded prizes worth ₹19 lakhs, reflecting the competition's commitment to recognizing mathematical excellence. All grand finalists received comprehensive support including fully-funded flights, local transportation, accommodation, and catering, ensuring that financial constraints did not limit participation for deserving candidates.

The Integral Cup 2025 was organized by STEMvibe Foundation and Vedant Samanvaya, founded by Piyush Kumar Jha and Sukanya Sonowal. The organizations are dedicated to advancing India's STEM education through industry-backed competitions and grassroots programs, building sustainable pathways for innovation and global technological leadership.

"The Integral Cup is now the world's largest Integration Bee competition and we are proud that it started in India. We aim to include more events that align with the NEP Policy and contribute towards Viksit Bharat 2047," stated Sukanya Sonowal, Project Lead of The Integral Cup and currently Lead PR and Communication at CYPAN, London.

The competition aligns perfectly with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, and multidisciplinary learning. By focusing on core mathematical concepts and encouraging analytical problem-solving, The Integral Cup contributes directly to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 (Viksit Bharat 2047).

About The Integral Cup:

The Integral Cup is India's premier Integration Bee Mathematics Competition, designed to identify and develop outstanding mathematical talent across the nation's premier technical institutions.

About STEMvibe Foundation and Vedant Samanvaya:

Founded by Piyush Kumar Jha and Sukanya Sonowal, these organizations focus on advancing India's STEM education through industry-backed competitions and grassroots programs, building pathways for innovation and global technological leadership.

