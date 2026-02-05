BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider, today announced strong growth in Q3 FY26. IKS Health, its care enablement platform focused on supporting physician enterprises primarily in the US, reported robust financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health:

"Our strong Q3 performance, characterized by 24% revenue growth, validates that our Care Enablement Platform is the critical solution for a US healthcare market facing a perfect storm of cost, quality, and access pressures. As physician margins face renewed compression from stagnant reimbursement rates, we are seeing this act as a powerful catalyst for increased outsourcing and platform adoption. We continue to deepen our value proposition by advancing our AI capabilities--specifically moving our Patient Engagement suite toward multi-agent orchestration--to drive cognitive reasoning and independent action. Our recent wins with partners like StrideCare and VitalMD demonstrate that provider enterprises are increasingly choosing our integrated platform to ensure their financial sustainability and clinical efficiency."

Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health, said:

"Our Q3 FY2026 performance underscores our consistent ability to drive profitable growth and deliver significant value to our clients. We achieved a 24% year-on-year revenue increase and a 41% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), fueled by continuous expansion across existing and new client relationships. Margin expansion is a direct result of our successful operating leverage, technology deployment and focused cost management."

Business Highlights:

IKS Health continues to expand its reach and impact through strategic partnerships, driving new and expanded collaborations that enhance financial performance, accelerate growth, and improve clinical efficiency for healthcare providers:

- StrideCare: Texas-based StrideCare is one of the largest multi-specialty physician groups dedicated to providing comprehensive lower extremity care including vascular and podiatry care. This new partnership encompasses all aspects of our middle and back office revenue cycle management including clinical documentation and coding enabling rapid growth and scale.

- VitalMD Group Holding & Femwell: VitalMD Group Holding, a Florida-based physician owned and led medical practices of over 800 providers providing multispecialty services, and Femwell Group Health, its Florida-based MSO, have expanded their long-standing partnership with IKS Health to include the ambient solutions that are part of the Scribble Suite in a long term deal. This progression demonstrates the value of working with one partner to deliver meaningful results across the care enablement platform.

- Top 5 Health System: Expanded the existing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Value-Based Care (VBC) partnership with a top 5 health system to encompass additional regions and states within the scope of IKS Services.

- Behavioral Health System: New partnership with a risk-bearing enablement company to ensure adequate capture of population disease complexity.

Recognitions and Awards

- IKS Health Wins a 2026 Best in KLAS Award for Virtual Scribing Services for Second Year - KLAS rankings are highly regarded in the healthcare industry for their rigorous, impartial research and analytics that provide credible insights into vendor performance.

- Mr. Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & CEO, IKS Health, won the "ET Edge Impactful CEO Award" in the Large Enterprise category

