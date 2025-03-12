BusinessWire India

Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions, is honored to be named the 2025 Black Book Research leader in the newly established category of AI-driven Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). This recognition highlights IKS Health's expertise in harnessing AI's rapid advancements to develop and enhance its powerful RCM workflow solutions for more than 700 U.S. healthcare organizations. The win also strengthens IKS Health's position as the leading partner in the industry's most comprehensive care enablement platform across the patient journey. Ranked as the No. 1 vendor out of 20 vendors in AI-driven RCM services, the distinction demonstrates IKS Health's excellence in claims processing optimization, denial prevention, and revenue integrity solutions, as rated by RCM professionals in hospitals, health systems, physician practices, and medical groups. Black Book Research, a highly regarded independent healthcare research firm, conducted its comprehensive annual survey with responses from 1,037 validated RCM professionals. In 11 out of 18 key performance indicators, IKS Health ranked No. 1, including:

* Denial Prevention & Claim Optimization Performance - 41 percent of users reported an appreciable reduction in claim denials due to IKS Health's predictive analytics and pre-bill claim audits.

* Compliance & Regulatory Readiness - IKS Health ranked highest for automated compliance checks and real-time payer rule updates, ensuring adherence to CMS, HIPAA, and payer policies.

* AI-Driven Revenue Protection & Cash Flow Stability - Respondents noted improved revenue integrity and reimbursement predictability with IKS Health's proactive claim monitoring and automated correction tools.

* Vendor Trust, Transparency & Cybersecurity - IKS Health's commitment to ethical AI, cybersecurity standards, and clear automation insights was cited as a major factor in client satisfaction.

"We're proud to be recognized for our work in AI-driven revenue cycle management, and this win highlights IKS Health's ability to offer comprehensive technology-driven and human-in-the-loop solutions to meet the needs of the healthcare community across care settings," said Mayank Pant, Senior Vice President, Product Innovation, Revenue Optimization, IKS Health. "We are committed to providing our clients with the best resources and outcomes throughout the entire patient journey." Black Book Research cited the rapid evolution of AI in RCM vendor innovation as the reason the new report category was created. "The 18 new KPIs were developed to ensure that IT buyers in healthcare have a transparent and objective framework to measure the real-world impact of AI on revenue cycle operations," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "The industry needed this shift, and our 2025 survey results reflect vendors like IKS Health that are truly leading in AI innovation and financial outcomes." The Black Book win underscores IKS Health's commitment to preactively addressing RCM bottlenecks in order to create tighter workflows and efficiencies. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the new AI-driven RCM category, particularly as we advance our AI and agentic offerings based on market needs," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. "Our strategic blend of Generative AI technology and human expertise goes beyond simply addressing today's revenue cycle problems to preactively eliminating possibilities for issues in the first place." Read the full Black Book report:

* 2025 Survey of AI-Driven RCM Claims and Denials Services

For more information on Black Book's RCM survey and methodology, visit www.BlackBookMarketResearch.com

