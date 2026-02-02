Mumbai, February 2: In a post that blended international diplomacy with his signature focus on large-scale infrastructure, US President Donald Trump shared a photograph of New Delhi's iconic India Gate today, February 2. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised the 138-foot-high war memorial as "India's beautiful Triumphal Arch" before pivoting to his own domestic agenda. The post serves as a public endorsement of his plan to construct a massive new monument in Washington D.C., which he claims will surpass the world's most famous arches in scale and grandeur.

The 'Independence Arch' Vision

The primary reason for the post was to drum up support for Trump’s proposed "Independence Arch", a project intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence later this year. Trump noted that while nearly 60 major cities worldwide - including Paris, London, and New Delhi - feature triumphal arches, Washington remains the "only major city" without one. US-India Trade Deal: Donald Trump Slashes Reciprocal Tariffs to 18% After Call With PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘He Agreed To Stop Buying Russian Oil’.

"Ours will be the greatest of them all!" Trump wrote, reiterating his desire for the American structure to be the biggest in the world. Reports suggest the President has settled on a 250-foot-tall design - nearly double the height of India Gate - to be situated near the Potomac River.

A Surge in 'India First' Messaging

The India Gate post was not an isolated gesture. It appeared during a flurry of India-centric activity on the President's social media feed, including:

The Newsmakers Poster: A re-shared graphic featuring Trump and PM Modi as the "Movers and Shakers" of 2025.

The Tariff Breakthrough: The post preceded the major announcement of a trade deal that lowered U.S. tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

The Personal Bond: Trump repeatedly referred to PM Modi as a "great friend" and a leader who "gets things done," using the architectural praise of India Gate to signal a positive atmosphere for the ongoing trade negotiations.

What Is India Gate?

For his American audience, Trump’s post highlighted a monument that stands as a symbol of Indian sacrifice. Designed by Edwin Lutyens and completed in 1931, India Gate is an "Arc-de-Triomphe" style war memorial that honors 70,000 Indian soldiers who died during World War I and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. By comparing his proposed "Independence Arch" to such a revered site, Trump is attempting to frame his Washington project not just as a construction goal, but as a historic legacy on par with global landmarks. Donald Trump Speaks With PM Narendra Modi Over Phone Ahead of EAM S Jaishankar’s US Visit.

Mixed Reactions to the 'Arc de Trump'

While the post was seen as a friendly nod toward New Delhi, the proposed D.C. arch - locally nicknamed the "Arc de Trump" - has faced pushback from urban planners. Critics argue that a 250-foot structure would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial and distort the carefully planned skyline of the National Mall. Despite these concerns, the President confirmed that a committee has been established to fast-track construction for the 250th-anniversary celebrations this July.

