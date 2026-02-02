Ifunanya Nwangene, a rising singer and former contestant on The Voice Nigeria, has died at the age of 26 after suffering a snake bite at her home. The news was confirmed by the Amemuso Choir, where she served as a soprano, in a statement released on Sunday (February 1). Ranjit Patil Dies at 42: Marathi Cinema in Shock After Actor-Director Passes Away Due to Heart Attack.

Nwangene passed away on Saturday, January 31, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abuja. Her sudden death has sparked a national conversation regarding the availability of antivenom in Nigerian medical facilities.

According to close friends and fellow choir members, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. Nwangene was reportedly asleep at her residence in the Lugbe area of Abuja when she was bitten.

Hillary Obinna, a member of the Amemuso Choir, told the BBC that the bite woke Nwangene from her sleep. Following the incident, a snake handler was called to the residence, and two snakes identified by witnesses and footage as cobras were reportedly discovered and removed from the property.

Medical Challenges and Treatment

The singer's final hours were marked by a frantic search for medical care. Nwangene initially sought treatment at a nearby private clinic in Lugbe, but the facility reportedly lacked the necessary antivenom.

She was subsequently transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi. Sam Ezugwu, the music director of the Amemuso Choir, stated that while the hospital attempted to stabilise her, they reportedly lacked one of the two specific antivenoms required for her condition.

The FMC has since issued a statement denying allegations of negligence. The hospital maintained that its personnel provided prompt treatment, including the administration of polyvalent antivenom, but noted that Nwangene had already developed "severe neurotoxic complications" by the time she was treated.

A Career Cut Short

Nwangene rose to national prominence in 2021 during the third season of The Voice Nigeria. Her "Blind Audition" performance of Rihanna’s "Take a Bow" earned her chair turns from two judges and has since amassed nearly 100,000 views on YouTube. ‘Super Singer 11’ Winner: Nikhil Emerges Victorious in Tamil Singing Reality Show, Defeats Saran and Dishathana (Watch Video).

Beyond her music career, Nwangene was a trained architect and a prominent figure in the Abuja music scene, known for her unique "jazz-operatic" vocal style. At the time of her death, she was preparing for her first solo concert scheduled for later in 2026.

