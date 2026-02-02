Nizamabad, February 2: Police in Nizamabad district have arrested a man from Maharashtra and a village sarpanch for allegedly murdering the man's minor daughter and staging the incident as an accidental drowning, after what was initially treated as a suspicious death case turned into a major criminal investigation, Nizamabad Police said. According to Yedapally police, the girl's body was found floating in the Nizamsagar canal near Station limits a few days ago, after locals noticed it.

"Then we shifted the body to the Nizamabad mortuary and circulated photographs and details through the village groups to identify her. We identified the girl as Prachi from Kerur village in Mukhed mandal of Nanded district, Maharashtra. Her father, Kondamangali Pandurang, planned the murder with the help of village sarpanch Ganesh Ramchandra Shinde to overcome the two-child norm and contest the upcoming panchayat elections," Nizamabad Police said. Telangana Horror: Man Brutally Murders Friend by Slamming His Head On Tree, Then Striking It With Stone in Medak in Drunken Rage Over INR 22 Debt.

The accused initially attempted to place the girl for adoption, but failed because official birth records existed. So Pandurang brought his daughter to Telangana and pushed her into the canal. "We traced the family within four days, summoned the girl's mother and relatives for identification, conducted an inquest and post-mortem procedures, and we handed over the body to the family and took both accused into custody," police further stated. Further investigation is underway, and a charge sheet will be filed in court.

