Mumbai, February 2: A 17-year-old video of a Mexican model's public breakdown resurfaced on social media recently, following a fresh release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The footage features Gabriela Rico Jiménez, then 21, during a distressed public outburst in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2009. While the video has circulated as a conspiracy theory for years, its recent revival is tied to graphic allegations contained in newly unsealed US Department of Justice files, which describe disturbing activities at private elite gatherings.

The 2009 Incident and 'Cannibalism' Claims

The original video, filmed outside the Fiesta Inn in Monterrey on August 3, 2009, shows a distraught Jiménez screaming accusations at onlookers and police. In the footage, she alleges that high-profile individuals - including politicians and business elites - were involved in ritualistic abuse and cannibalism. "They ate humans," she is heard shouting in Spanish, while also naming several prominent global figures. Epstein Files: British Politician Peter Mandelson Faces Pressure To Quit House of Lords Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties.

Old Video Showing Gabriela Rico Jiménez Saying 'They Ate Humans' Surfaces Resurfaces on Social Media

Following the outburst, Jiménez was detained by local authorities. While official reports at the time suggested she was taken to a psychiatric facility for evaluation, her subsequent absence from public life fueled persistent online rumors regarding her whereabouts and the validity of her claims.

Connection of Old Video to the February 2026 Epstein Files

The video’s return to viral status is directly linked to a batch of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice over the weekend. One specific deposition from the files details a 2001 event on a private yacht where an anonymous witness alleged witnessing "vile and inhumane" acts.

Social media users have noted a thematic overlap between the graphic nature of these new legal documents and Jiménez’s 2009 accusations. However, it is important to note that:

No Direct Evidence: The Epstein files do not explicitly name Jiménez or mention the 2009 Monterrey event.

Extreme Claims: While the new files confirm several instances of abuse by Epstein and his associates, they do not substantiate the broader claims of cannibalism mentioned in Jiménez’s video.

Public Reaction and Digital Mystery

The resurfacing of the video has sparked a renewed "Where is she?" campaign on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. Many users are calling for a formal investigation into Jiménez’s disappearance, linking her 2009 "elite modeling event" to the broader networks of human trafficking now documented in the Epstein archives. Conversely, skeptics and mental health advocates argue that the video likely captures a severe psychotic episode and warn against using a vulnerable person's mental health crisis to bolster unverified conspiracy theories. Elon Musk Says Jeffrey Epstein Was Innocent and Questions Imprisonment of Ghislaine Maxwell Amid Release of New Epstein Files.

Legacy of the 'Epstein Files'

As the DOJ continues to process and release thousands of pages related to the Epstein-Maxwell case, public interest in cold cases and past "conspiracy theories" is expected to remain high. For now, the story of Gabriela Rico Jiménez serves as a reminder of the deep public distrust surrounding elite circles and the ongoing search for accountability in the wake of the Epstein scandal.

