New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): IM Branding has come forward with its very own social networking platform, IM Connect, to solve the issue of that one thing which baffles us all - money. Dalson Zacharia Samuel, Founder of IM Connect and the team behind it has structured the application in such a way that this potential can be leveraged to the benefit of both the businesses and the user. While other platforms take, IM Connect gives back to the user, that too in excess.

IM connect has already crossed various geographies as the application got downloads from over 125+ countries. In a very basic sense, IM Connect bridges the gap between the employer and the employee, no matter where either party is situated in the world. It is interesting to note that IM Connect had chosen the work-from-home model as its mode of work long before it was imposed upon the whole world. IM Connect has been virtually running the social networking platform from the comfort of their homes. This way, they have cut down on all other costs and have had success with low-cost operations.

Through the app, users can find potential legitimate employers and vice versa, with just a few clicks. IM Connect is a great place to market yourself, as the algorithm is constructed in such a way that each post will be viewed by all users in the app at least once. This feature can also be used to boost posts from other social media platforms as they can be shared with IM Connect. Content creators will have great opportunities and a bigger reach with maximum earnings from their content. In addition to this, IM Connect also has a Referral Program, whose work is akin to making money out of thin air.

IM Coins are a digital currency of the IM Connect referral program users can redeem the coins to purchase products in all the partnered stores and services that accept IM Pay. They can be used for shopping at partnered stores, streaming on movie platforms, mobile recharge and utility payments, travel and accommodation, purchasing groceries, etc. Not stopping at this, they have already entered in the Film and OTT industry with IM Films as an OTT-Service provider within the IM Connect app. IM Studios is the Production House which is providing 10,000 International Standard Quality contents to IM Films. The company plans to invest the revenue of one vertical into the execution of the other. A portion of the revenue generated through IM connect will be utilized by IM studios for unique content production.

Through IM Connect, people living in even the remote parts of the country can realize their potential and gain monetary benefits from it. IM Connect is truly a unique contribution to the world and proves to be a necessary tool in the new normal. It topples over the idea of traditional professions, thus widening the scope of employment. IM Connect stands out as a promising next-generation organization, that help India can reach greater heights. The expectations of IM Connect are huge, so is its necessity. With IM Connect's help, Indians will surely be able to find their visions and dreams fulfilled.

IM Connect has come forward with an initiative known as IM Charity to fulfil their social responsibility. IM Charity is a program where 10 per cent of the revenue generated by its products and services will be provided to charity. IM Charity has been designed to help individuals and families that are in need of basic necessities.

IM Charity is divided into four main subdivisions: Global Hunger Help, Free Medical, Quality Education for All and Shelter for the Homeless. Each of these divisions is dedicated to providing food, medicines, education and quality shelter for the underprivileged.

