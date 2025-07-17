IMAGEXX 2025 Summit & Awards Set to Spotlight the Power of Communication on 18th July in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 17: A flagship platform for PR, communications, and brand leadership in India, IMAGEXX 2025 is all set to bring together the country's most influential voices on 18th July 2025 at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi.

This year's edition revolves around a timely and powerful theme:

"Data, Disruption, and Decision-Making: The New PR Playbook", exploring how the communications industry is adapting to a world defined by rapid transformation, AI-led insights, and trust-deficit challenges.

Following a dynamic day of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats, the event will conclude with the prestigious IMAGEXX 2025 Awards--a celebration of excellence in Public Relations and Corporate Communications, honoring breakthrough campaigns, bold storytellers, and transformative ideas.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said: "The PR and communications industry has never been more critical to shaping perceptions, building trust, and driving purpose-led narratives. With IMAGEXX, we aim to not only spotlight the exceptional work being done across the sector but also provide a future-focused platform where ideas, data, and leadership converge to define the next chapter of communication strategy in India."

Presented by Kaizzen, IMAGEXX 2025 is Powered by Media Mantra and V360 Group. The event also welcomes Candour Communications, Kommune Brand Communications, Mavericks, and SPAG Finn Partners as Gold Partners. Brillare, Honeywell, and Shyron are on board as Gifting Partners.

The one-day event will feature a powerhouse lineup of speakers from across industries, including:

* Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18

* Priya Patankar, Head of Corporate Communications, PhonePe Pvt. Ltd

* Balaji Krishnaswami, Head Policy Comms India, Amazon

* Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, Hyundai Motor India

* Senjam Raj Sekhar, Head - Global Communications, MPL

* Mukesh Kharbanda, Managing Director, Fuzion PR Pvt Ltd

* Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications

* Ahana Ganguly, AVP - Brand Marketing & Corporate Communication, Times Network

* Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director - Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

* Amit Nanchahal, Head - Corporate Communications India and South Asia, PepsiCo India

The event promises insightful conversations, real-world perspectives, and powerful networking opportunities for communication professionals across sectors.

About IMAGEXX:

IMAGEXX is a thought-leadership platform that unites India's leading voices in communication, branding, and reputation management. It aims to decode the shifting dynamics of influence, trust, and storytelling in a fast-evolving landscape.

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date news on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire gamut of the ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully was founded in 2009 and has been successful in establishing a foothold in the online space with a legacy of high-impact events like DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

