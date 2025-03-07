NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The IMC Ladies' Wing successfully hosted IMPACT 2025 at Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, celebrating women who inspire change and redefine empowerment.

Also Read | SpaceX Starship Flight 8 Update: Elon Musk's Company Loses Contact With Rocket During 8th Test Launch but Mechazilla Tower Catches Super Heavy Booster.

In the picture, standing left to right, are Rajas Doshi, Amisha Himatsingka, Malini Agarwalla, Surbhi Ghatlia, Minal Bajaj, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Doshi, Shabana Azmi, Nita Dhruva, Tanvi Jindal Shete, Bharti Gandhi, Radhika Kaji, Bhawana Somaaya, Rajyalakshmi Rao, and Priya Tanna.

Shabana Azmi, legendary actor and social activist, graced the event as Chief Guest and engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with film journalist Bhawana Somaaya on her five-decade journey in films and the evolving role of women in society.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians’ Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised For Showing Dissent At Umpire’s Decision During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

The event also honoured: Kiran Rao, acclaimed filmmaker, for her impactful storytelling and portrayal of nuanced female characters and Tanvi Jindal Shete, Founder of the Museum of Solutions, for her pioneering work in education and innovation.

A compelling panel discussion featuring Rao, Shete, and Priya Tanna, President of TRS Creative Consulting, explored their journeys and insights on leadership and resilience.

The evening concluded with a mesmerizing performance of "A Million Sitas" by renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Dr. Anita Ratnam, reimagining Sita as a timeless symbol of strength and empowerment.

Speaking at the event, IMC Ladies' Wing President Jyoti Doshi remarked, "As we move forward, we must strive for a world that is safer, fairer, and truly equal. So that a hundred years from now, when Women's Day is celebrated, future generations will look back at us with pride, joy, and gratitude."

IMPACT Chairperson Surbhi Ghatlia added, "Today's woman knows her strength, and for that strength to create lasting impact, we must embrace change, evolve, and adapt to new ideas and perspectives."

The IMPACT 2025 committee was led by President Jyoti Doshi, Vice President Rajyalakshmi Rao, Chairperson Surbhi Ghatlia, and Co-Chairperson Malini Agarwalla, with advisories Bharti Gandhi and Minal Bajaj, and members Amisha Himatsingka, Nita Dhruva and Radhika Kaji.

IMPACT 2025 was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and empowered to drive change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)