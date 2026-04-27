Boney Kapoor Reacts to Heartfelt Tribute to Sridevi on ‘Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar’ Show, Says 'It Means a Lot'

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Mumbai, April 27: The latest promo of the forthcoming show "Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar" saw a heartfelt moment as host Rajeev Khandelwal expressed his deep admiration for the late legendary actress Sridevi. It all started as Rajeev complimented a contestant on her saree. However, he was left pleasantly surprised on learning that the saree the contestant was wearing once belonged to Sridevi.

The contestant, Deepa Bhatia, revealed that she is a devoted fan of the late icon and also has a deep personal connection to the actress. She further said that she runs a dedicated fan club with millions of followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as part of her mission to carry forward Sridevi’s glorious legacy. Boney Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Throwback Photo of Late Wife Sridevi (View Pic).

Acknowledging Sridevi’s timeless appeal and the countless lives she managed to touch with her craft, Rajeev said, “Bilkul, Srideviji actually hai hi aisi hasti. Sirf aap nahi, mujhe lagta hai unke millions of millions fans rahe hain hum sab. Chahe ladke hon ya ladkiyan, aaj bhi hum unki film dekhte hain, unka kaam dekhte hain toh chehre pe ek muskurahat rehti hai. Aisa nahi lagta ki woh humare beech mein nahi hain. (Absolutely, Srideviji actually was such a personality. Not just you, I think she has millions and millions of fans among all of us. Whether boys or girls, even today, when we watch her films, see her work, a smile comes on our faces. It doesn't feel like she is not among us).” Boney Kapoor Recalls Cherished Memory With PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘He Called Me by My Name and Greeted Me Warmly’ (Watch Video).

Reacting to the emotional interaction, filmmaker Boney Kapoor expressed gratitude for the heartfelt tribute to his late wife. Taking to the comment section of the post, Boney mentioned, “Thank you for all the respect you have for my wife, Sri. Means a lot to us. Warm regards. (sic)” "Tum Ho Naa", hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, is slated to premiere on 28th April, at 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).