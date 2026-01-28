VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: The Indian Micro-Fertilizers Manufacturers Association (IMMA) will host its 6th National Crop Nutrition Summit & B2B Expo on 5th and 6th February 2026 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The event will include policymakers, industry leaders, scientists, startups and global experts to discuss developments in India's agri input sector.

Held under the theme "Converge, Collaborate & Co-create," the two-day summit will focus on policy, industry, science and innovation in crop nutrition and India's positioning as a global agri input manufacturing hub.

The summit will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister of Marketing & Protocol, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Jayakumar Jitendrasinh Rawal. The Guest of Honour, Agriculture Commissioner, Government of India, Dr P. K. Singh will outline the government's vision for agri input reforms, the role of specialty fertilizers, micronutrients and biologicals, and measures to improve ease of doing business and export competitiveness.

The sixth edition will see participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, ICAR and national research institutions, State Agriculture Departments, and Commissioners of Agriculture from progressive states including Maharashtra, alongside CEOs, CMDs and founders of leading agri input companies.

* Discussion on the need for One Nation, One License to remove regulatory bottlenecks

Knowledge and consulting partners such as Deloitte and Yes Bank, policy and agri-finance experts, and senior business journalists from leading national media houses will also attend.

Two Days, One Integrated Agenda

Day 1 - Converge & Collaborate will feature the inaugural session, a policy dialogue on One Nation, One License, farmer awards recognising innovation and impact, and a high-level roundtable on integrating micronutrients and biologicals into fertilizer policy. The day will also include a "Media Speaks" session on ease of doing business for agri inputs, a first-of-its-kind Pitch Party showcasing next-generation agri innovations, followed by networking and industry engagement.

Day 2 - Co-Create will focus on action and outcomes through structured, pre-scheduled B2B meetings, masterclasses on international business development, institutional and government business, fundraising for agri input firms, and sessions on AI, analytics and manufacturing excellence. The summit will conclude with an Industry-Government-Startup Conclave, policymakers' interaction and a closing dialogue.

Through the summit, IMMA will reiterate key policy priorities for the sector, including the need for One Nation, One License to remove regulatory bottlenecks, faster approval pathways for micronutrients, biologicals and specialty fertilizers, and a clear distinction between subsidised and non-subsidised agri inputs.

The association will also emphasise export-friendly policies, stronger enforcement against counterfeit and sub-standard agri inputs, and policy recognition of precision nutrition, biologicals and regenerative inputs as future growth drivers.

"This summit reflects IMMA's continued commitment to enabling policy reforms that balance farmer welfare with sustainable industry growth. India today is well-positioned to emerge as a global agri input manufacturing powerhouse, and meaningful collaboration between government, industry and research institutions will be key to achieving this vision," said Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, President, IMMA.

India's crop nutrition market is experiencing rising demand for micronutrients, specialty fertilizers, and sustainable biological inputs, driven by soil depletion and evolving farming practices. The National Crop Nutrition Summit to discuss policy reforms, precision nutrition, and opportunities for scaling domestic and global manufacturing.

"Innovation, technology and global competitiveness will define the next phase of growth for India's agri input sector. Platforms like the National Crop Nutrition Summit create opportunities for startups, established players and policymakers to co-create solutions, strengthen B2B collaboration and unlock export potential," said Mr Sameer Pathare, Vice President, IMMA.

With its strong focus on policy dialogue, business collaboration and innovation, the 6th National Crop Nutrition Summit & B2B Expo is expected to attract a large number of industry leaders, policymakers, researchers and startups, reinforcing IMMA's role as a leading voice for India's specialty crop nutrition industry.

About IMMA

The Indian Micro-Fertilizers Manufacturers Association (IMMA) is a national industry body representing micronutrient and specialty fertilizer manufacturers across India. It works to unify the sector, advocate for balanced plant nutrition, and support policies that strengthen the country's agri-input ecosystem. Through initiatives such as the National Crop Nutrition Summit & B2B Expo, IMMA brings together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and innovators to shape the future of crop nutrition, promote ease of doing business, and expand opportunities for Indian manufacturers in domestic and global markets.

For more information, visit www.imma.co.in

