Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impetus Technologies, an eminent player in cloud and data engineering, has announced its latest establishment in the vibrant city of Pune. The company has carefully handpicked an office space that embodies its resolute commitment to providing exceptional experience to its employees and fosters creativity and innovation. It is yet another achievement in its global outreach.

The new office features state-of-the-art technology and modern amenities designed to enhance productivity and collaboration amongst employees.

According to the CFO and CHRO, Sanjeev Agrawal, "The new office space in Pune is a reflection of our commitment to attracting and retaining the best and brightest minds in the industry. It's a significant step towards strengthening our position as a thought leader in our industry. We are excited to be a part of Pune's thriving business community and look forward to contributing to its growth and success."

The new office is strategically located in the heart of Pune, with easy access to public transportation and other key amenities, allowing Impetus to tap into the city's diverse talent pool and further expand its global footprint.

The company already has its offices in NOIDA, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Indore, and Hyderabad. Headquartered in Las Gatos, USA, Impetus also has its office in Canada also.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

