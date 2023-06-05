PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 5: INALSA is thrilled to announce the launch of the Versatile Air Fryer Oven, a game-changing appliance that brings a new level of convenience, versatility, and healthiness to home cooking. With its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, the Versatile Aero Air Fryer Oven is set to transform the way people prepare their favorite meals.

Designed to cater to the needs of busy individuals and health-conscious families, the INALSA Air Fryer Oven combines the benefits of air frying, roasting, convection baking, and more, all in one compact and stylish appliance. Gone are the days of cluttered countertops and a variety of cooking gadgets taking up valuable kitchen space. The INALSA Air Fryer Oven serves as a multifunctional kitchen companion, streamlining the cooking process and delivering delicious results every time.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. All-in-One Versatility: The INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp offers a wide range of cooking options, including air frying, roasting, baking, toasting, dehydrating, and rotisserie. From crispy French fries to succulent roasted chicken, homemade pizzas to perfectly toasted bread, this appliance can do it all, eliminating the need for multiple cooking devices.

2. Rapid Air Circulation Technology: Equipped with advanced rapid air circulation technology, the INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp cooks' food evenly and efficiently, resulting in crispy exteriors and tender interiors. Say goodbye to excessive oil and unhealthy fats while enjoying the same great taste and texture of the favorite fried foods.

3. Intuitive Digital Controls: The user-friendly digital control panel makes it effortless to select the desired cooking functions, temperature, and cooking time. With the touch of a button, users can easily navigate through the various cooking options and create culinary masterpieces with precision.

4. Spacious Interior and Accessories: The INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp Air Fryer Oven features a generous interior capacity, allowing users to cook larger quantities of food for family gatherings or dinner parties. Additionally, it comes with a range of accessories, including a rotating basket, rotisserie spit, baking pan, and wire rack, enabling users to explore endless cooking possibilities.

5. Easy to Clean and Maintain: Cleaning up after cooking has never been easier. The non-stick interior and dishwasher-safe accessories ensure effortless cleaning, saving users valuable time and effort in the kitchen.

"The Versatile Aero Air Fryer Oven is a result of our commitment to providing innovative and convenient solutions for modern-day cooking," said Jitendra Chauhan, CEO at INALSA HOME APPLIANCES. "We believe that healthy cooking should be accessible to everyone, without compromising on taste or convenience. With INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp 15, individuals and families can enjoy delicious, guilt-free meals without the hassle of traditional cooking methods."

The Versatile Aero Air Fryer Oven is now available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart as well as retail outlets across India. To learn more about the product or to place an order, please visit https://www.amazon.in/Versatile-Aero-Rotisserie-Convection-Accessories/dp/B0BX2Z7GF5

Founded in 1967, INALSA has always been the first choice of Indian consumers for small home appliances, it is one of the fastest-growing appliance companies, INALSA is a subsidiary of Taurus Group, headquartered in Spain, which is one of the most popular brands in Europe with its innovative product range of appliances since 1962. INALSA is a leading provider of kitchen appliances that enhance the cooking experience for individuals and families. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we strive to deliver products that simplify and elevate everyday cooking.

