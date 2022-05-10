New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Dorian Wolter, CEO of Incubit, a US-based, global technology solutions company, revealed their plans to welcome over 100 new information technology experts in India this year at various tech-enabled positions, three times the number of positions it hired annually before the pandemic.

The company has been active in India for 10 years and has always made employee retention, employee growth and employee satisfaction a top priority. And it plans to continue to be a leader in these areas.

Also Read | Microsoft Announces 'Microsoft Security Experts' To Achieve Security Against Threats.

The new career opportunities include developer and consultant roles in the areas of Big Data, Java, SAP, Analytics and Business Intelligence, IT Project Management, Python, Machine Learning., as well as Google, Amazon, Azure, and Salesforce Cloud Technologies.

The company's global CEO, Dorian Wolter, said, "IT talent has always been in demand, but we have not seen such a high level of demand since the late nineties. The pandemic has compressed ten years of digital growth into two and now it looks like every company is a tech business. India, for us, has been an important market and the current pandemic-led buoyant force will help us create more opportunities in this market than ever. We will be looking for talented technology enthusiasts right out of college to grow with us, as well as seasoned IT professionals for our most demanding projects."

Also Read | Netherlands Coach Ryan Campbell Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Cardiac Arrest.

Dorian also predicts that the pandemic work styles (remote working and virtual workforce) are here to stay: "As we did not see significant productivity losses, the new work styles will be a key element in the way we build our future workforce."

The rest of the leadership also seems to be bullish on these aggressive new moves and believes that the Indian IT talent has finally started to look beyond 'financial packages and perks'. People increasingly try to associate with companies that invest in employee wellbeing, learning & development, and a flexible work environment: "Incubit is committed to an open-door leadership style, fosters a will to innovate at every level, and allows greater work-life flexibility. I am confident that with these strategies combined with our strong vision and well-rooted value system we are one of the best mid-sized IT workplaces," claims Samarjeet Singh, Director, Incubit.

Incubit is a US-based global technology solutions company. With a 300+ workforce operating from offices in USA, Germany and India, Incubit provides integrated technology consulting, services, products and outsourcing to a growing list of Fortune 500 clients across the globe.

The company has been delivering its unparalleled services for 17 years, counting some of the world's leading companies as its clients. More information about the company is available at www.incubit.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)