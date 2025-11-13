Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: More than 100 authors, entrepreneurs, and creators from across India gathered at the Country Inn by Radisson, Navi Mumbai for the India Authors Conclave - ELEVATE Edition 2025, hosted by India Authors Academy (IAA) founders Sweta Samota and Manish Samota.

The day-long festival combined learning, breakthroughs, and book launches to celebrate the rise of India's author-preneur revolution.

Mission: Making India the Author Capital of the World

Under their nationwide Likhega India Mission (https://likhegaindia.in ), Sweta and Manish Samota are leading a World Record movement to help 1000 Indians publish their books on a single day, reviving the intellectual glory of Nalanda and positioning India as a global powerhouse of ideas.

"Every author carries the spark of transformation," said Sweta Samota, TEDx Speaker, Marathoner, and India's leading Book Coach. "Our goal is to ignite that spark -- to help people create Influence, Income, and Impact through their words."

Manish Samota, IIM-A alumnus and strategic mentor, added: "Every book is a micro-enterprise, and every author is an entrepreneur. When we give writers systems, mentorship, and community, their words become wealth."

Those eager to begin their author journey can join Sweta's free webinar at https://class.swetasamota.com.

Highlights from ELEVATE 2025

The conclave was designed as a transformational journey of three learning pillars -- Influence, Income, and Impact -- followed by a Fear Breakthrough Session that pushed participants to conquer limitations and step into courage.

* Influence Session: Manish Samota decoded ancient Indian persuasion models (Sam, Dam, Dand, Bhed) for modern author branding.

* Income Session: Sweta Samota unveiled the Lakshmi Tattva -- the sacred trilogy of Shraddha (faith), Shauch (purity), and Shree (grace) -- showing how authors can align purpose with prosperity.

* Impact Session: Based on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, authors learned how to turn their books into movements through collaboration and social causes.

* Fear Breakthrough Session: A dramatic black box embodied the theme "From Fear to Freedom."

Author Speakers & Stories

Four dynamic author-speakers shared how authoring transformed their lives:

Sai Vignana Sindhu, Kaushal Kishore, Shivani Bajaj Sabharwal, and Dr Lakshmi Ajoy.

Their stories of courage, creativity, and discipline resonated with aspiring authors across the audience.

Celebrating Excellence

IAA honoured outstanding achievements within its community:

* 65 IAA Author Awards for published authors.

* 14 IAA Voice Awards for audiobook creators.

* 5 IAA Luminary Prizes to exceptional changemakers (1 Lac revenue):

* Dr Priyadarshini Roy

* Manas Kumar Mondal

* Moumita Choudhury

* Rajeev Kumar Dubey

* Sai Vignana Sindhu

* IAA Booker Prize for bestseller status & ₹5 lakh revenue - Sai Vignana Sindhu.

* Million Dollar Coach (Story Coach) Award for ₹5 lakh program revenue - Jyoti Gidwani.

Over the day, more than 100 collaboration pledges and 65 new book launches were recorded, along with the unveiling of The Pages of Power - Volume 4: The Superpower Diaries, an anthology of stories on hope, healing, and hidden strength.

Evening of Celebration & Commitment

The evening started with a collective pledge to join the Likhega India Mission, committing to write, publish, and mentor future authors--turning individual success into a shared cultural movement.

The evening featured an open mic, and networking dinner where authors performed dance, poetry, readings, and songs.

Measured Impact

* 100+ attendees

* 65 book launches on stage

* 20+ awards presented for outstanding achievement

* 100+ author collaborations pledged

* 100% participants took the Likhega India pledge

"ELEVATE wasn't just an event," said Sweta. "It was a Karmayudh--a sacred battle to rise into one's voice, value, and vision. When hundreds of authors gather with that intention, the energy becomes unstoppable."

What's Next

Building on this momentum, India Authors Academy announced the next milestone of the Likhega India Mission 2025, aiming to guide 1,000 new authors to publication by 17th December 2025.

The team also teased its next conclave theme, "INNOVATE 2026 - Technology Meets Tradition", focusing on AI, storytelling, and the future of publishing.

About India Authors Academy

Founded by Sweta and Manish Samota in 2018, India Authors Academy (IAA) has trained and mentored over 7,000 authors through 35+ courses in writing, publishing, and marketing.IAA empowers creators to build sustainable author brands, host events, and reach global readers through its signature programs and tiered memberships.Learn more at https://class.swetasamota.com.

