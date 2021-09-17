New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Talent knows no boundary. This is a strong belief of India Book of Records that is committed to the business of record collection since 2006.

India Book of Records consistently brings you stories of great feats and achievement of individuals since over 15 years. Additionally, IBR Team has an illustrious team of Chief Editors from record books of seven nations Vietnam, Malaysia, USA, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand as its board members.

India Book of Records is also renowned amongst those who wish to showcase their talent as an event. Participants are involved with India Book of Records in a number of events that sometimes promote a company and at other times polishes individuals. The following events were successful under the meticulous guidance of India Book of Records. People were proud to associate themselves with IBR and displayed their talents in the following manner.

Amongst the many record holders that illustriously created records in the India Book of Records, listed below are the top ten for this month.

Maximum terrestrial biomes visited by an individual

The record for visiting the maximum number of terrestrial biomes was set by Nitin Gairola (born on April 5, 1980) of Mumbai, Maharashtra. He visited 15 terrestrial biomes of the world from January 2007 to July 2017, including Tropical and subtropical Coniferous Forests in India, Mangroves in Malaysia, Ice and Tundra in Greenland, Boreal Forests in Iceland, Montane Grasslands and Shrublands in Peru, Dry Broadleaf Forests in Mexico, and Flooded Grasslands in Uganda, as confirmed on May 27, 2021.

Maximum food items prepared in 30 minutes

The record for preparing and displaying the maximum number of food items in 30 minutes was set by R Indra (born on February 18, 1981) of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She prepared a total number of 134 food items in 30 minutes and displayed them at Thirumangalam, Tamil Nadu on August 22, 2021.

Social activism in remote areas

Dr. Faruk Hossain Gazi (born on February 17, 1986) of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, is appreciated for working as a social activist and running a social organisation 'Naba Diganta' that works with the tagline 'Helping the Helpless'. The organisation is working in remote areas and running awareness camps for sanitary napkins, COVID-19 and other diseases. He received Letters of Appreciation from Human Rights Organisations and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, as confirmed on June 23, 2021.

Jesus' life in a simple chronology

C. Varadarajan (born on April 7, 1944) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu is appreciated for writing a book on the chronology of events on the life of Jesus Christ taken from the Holy Bible. He stated five dates of Jesus Christ including birth, death, resurrection, historical chronology and wrote in a book titled 'The Birth of Jesus'. The book is published in Tamil language, as confirmed on July 14, 2021.

Tallest map of India created and displayed using potted plants

The record for creating and displaying the tallest map of India using potted plants was set by Phoenix United, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The map of India measuring 13 feet and 11 inches was displayed and covered with 368 potted plants at Phoenix United Mall, Lucknow on August 18, 2021.

Appreciation for being an Educational Enthusiast

Preeti Chaitanya Shah (born on March 13, 1970) of Pune, Maharashtra, is appreciated for achieving several educational degrees and diplomas. She qualified for the Teacher Training Certificate course in April 2000, B.A. (Law) in April 2005, Diploma in Corporate Law in December 2006, LL.B. in April 2007, Diploma in Intellectual Property Law in May 2007, MBA in December 2007, LL.M. in May 2009, B.Ed. in April 2015, CTET in October 2015, M.Ed. in April 2017, MA (English) in 2019 and UGC NET in Jan 2017, as confirmed on May 22, 2021.

Another bright spark in the offing

Samreet Kaur (born on October 14, 2016) of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, is appreciated for identifying 19 vegetables, 12 fruits, 12 wild animals, 12 domestic animals, 11 birds, 8 insects, 6 reptiles, 6 dry fruits, 6 festivals, 18 action words; reciting days of the week, seasons, 5 colours, 12 opposite words, 10 professions, 6 parts of the body and their functions; answering 5 mathematical questions, 9 self-introductions; and reading the English book at the age of 4 years and 8 months, as confirmed on July 13, 2021.

Basket of activities from a little one

Mokshagna Palukuri (born on December 10, 2017) of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is appreciated for writing reverse alphabet from Z-A on word document, identifying and writing the spellings of colours, writing numbers from 1-10, identifying 13 shapes, 9 planets and reading 111 words at the age of 3 years and 7 months, as confirmed on July 15, 2021.

Youngest poetess

The record for being the youngest poetess was set by Amana (born on June 20, 2008) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. She wrote 61 poems which were published in a book titled 'Echoes of Soulful Poems' (ISBN: 978-93-90490-90-5) published by Sapna Book House (P) Ltd. in November 2020 at the age of 12 years, 5 months and 10 days, as confirmed on July 26, 2021.

Invention of innovative Dead Body Freezer Box

The record for inventing an innovative Dead Body Freezer Box was set by Dr. P.R.M.M. Shantha Kumar (born on May 22, 1962) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Dead Body Freezer Box was invented mainly to preserve the body for performance of rituals and to enable close relatives and friends living far away to attend and pay homage to the beloved. This was invented on August 7, 1996 and the patent was granted on November 11, 1999, as confirmed on July 1, 2021.

Girl child under two identifies all flags of all the countries

Aara Ishana (born on January 16, 2020) of Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for identifying the flags of all countries. She picked up the correct flags of 195 countries (continent-wise by their names) at the age of 1 year and 7 months, as confirmed on August 18, 2021.

