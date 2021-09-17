A previous report had shared that Samsung is planning to launch a mid-range smartphone with OIS support soon. Now, a new report from The Elec claims that Samsung could launch the Galaxy A72 successor called Galaxy A73. In addition to this, the Galaxy A73 will be the first A-series phone to feature a 108MP main camera. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Support Page Reportedly Goes Live, To Be Launched Soon.

Samsung Galaxy A73 might come powered by a Snapdragon 7-series chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. It is expected to sport an AMOLED display. Apart from this, nothing more is known. As a reminder, the Galaxy A72 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, it gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto snapper and a 5MP macro shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

