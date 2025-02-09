New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Much-awaited India Energy Week is set to kick off this Tuesday at the Yashobhoomi here in the national capital. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will address a press conference on Monday afternoon, where he is expected to share details of India's showpiece annual energy event.

Scheduled to be held from February 11-14, 2025, IEW 2025 promises unparalleled global participation from Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders. This would be the third edition.

Building on the success of the past two editions, IEW 2025 is set to solidify its position as a pivotal meeting place for the global energy industry.

The exhibition space will expand by 65 per cent to 28,000 square meters, while the number of conference sessions will increase to 105, and global delegates will exceed 70,000.

Energy ministers from over 20 countries, including those from advanced economies, the largest energy producers, and countries of the global south will be attending India Energy Week (IEW).

Ahead of the India Energy Week 2025, global commodities information services provider S&P Global Commodity Insights said India's refined crude demand will peak later than in other major economies, placing the country in the spotlight driving this demand.

In a note, S&P Global Commodity Insights said while alternative fuels are gradually shifting energy consumption patterns away from fossil fuels, fossil fuel usage will remain significant in the foreseeable future.

India depends on imports for over 80 per cent of its crude oil requirement. Various steps have been taken by the government to increase the production of domestic crude oil and bring down imports.

Further, with demand increasing and limited new domestic reserves, reliance on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports is expected to grow.

S&P Global Commodity Insights in the same note in the run-up to the India Energy Week, forecast LNG imports to exceed 40 million tons by 2030, making India the second-largest driver of LNG demand growth globally. (ANI)

