Business News | India Gets Its First-Ever Veterans Football League - VSL 2026 Set to Bring Legends Back on the Field

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: In a significant development for Indian football, Veterans Football Development Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of the Veterans Super League 2026 (VSL-26) -- the country's first-ever football league exclusively for veteran players. Initially slated for 2025, the league will now officially debut in 2026.

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The league will be formally unveiled at a launch event on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai.

Scheduled to kick off on November 2, 2026, VSL-26 will feature 40 matches played across some of India's most prominent football venues, bringing together over 350 former players and familiar names who have shaped the sport in the country.

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Among the football icons expected to participate are I. M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, Syed Rahim Nabi, Mehtab Hossain, Subrata Paul, and Sandip Nandi. The league will also see participation from experienced players such as Manoj Choudhary, Rajesh Arya, Jaideep Khandelwal, Bhuvnesh Thapliyal, Surender Murjal, Shakti Singh, and Nasruddin Hussain, who will represent Delhi Falcon FC.

Adding to the league's visibility, Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia have come on board as ambassadors and supporters. Their association is expected to lend wider appeal to the initiative and help spotlight the stories of players returning to the field.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, running until December 26, 2026, and will be hosted across key stadiums including:

- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

- Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

- Mumbai Football Arena

- Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

- Fatorda Stadium, Goa

- GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

- Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

- Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

- JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

The June 6 launch event is expected to bring together former players, sports administrators, and dignitaries, along with a lineup of entertainment performances.

The league is also opening up opportunities for franchise ownership, inviting entrepreneurs, investors, and brands to be part of the initiative.

"The Veterans Super League is not just about competition; it's about giving due recognition to players who have contributed immensely to Indian football," said Danish Parvez Khan, Chairman and Managing Director, Veterans Football Development Pvt. Ltd.

"With support from well-known personalities and the wider football community, we hope to create a platform that celebrates experience, inspires younger players, and reconnects fans with the game," he added.

With preparations underway, VSL-26 is currently inviting sponsors and partners across categories to collaborate on what aims to be a landmark moment for the sport.

For Sponsorship & Franchise Inquiries:+91-9082283109veteransfootballdevelopment@gmail.com danishparvezkhanofficial2024@gmail.com

About Veterans Football Development Pvt. Ltd.Veterans Football Development Pvt. Ltd. is focused on promoting and preserving the legacy of Indian football by creating opportunities for former players to remain actively engaged with the sport. Through initiatives like the Veterans Super League, the organization aims to build a platform that bridges past contributions with future growth.

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