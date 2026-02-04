New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): India has joined the BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies (BCIC) at an event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in the national capital on Wednesday.

The BCIC, launched in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), serves as a one-stop centre providing integrated support services to manufacturing companies and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across BRICS countries, with a focus on strengthening Industry 4.0 competencies, according to a release.

The agreement was inked between Agrim Kaushal, Economic Adviser, DPIIT and Cristiano Pasini, Director, UNIDO. "On the occasion, a Trust Fund Agreement was signed between DPIIT and UNIDO. The Agreement was signed by Economic Adviser, DPIIT, Agrim Kaushal, and Director, UNIDO, Dr Cristiano Pasini, formalising India's participation in the BCIC framework," the Ministry said.

The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been designated as the India Centre for BRICS Industrial Competencies. "Under the policy guidance of DPIIT and with technical support from UNIDO, NPC will spearhead India's engagement with BCIC and contribute to capacity building, productivity enhancement and adoption of advanced manufacturing practices," the ministry noted.

The event was also presided over by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT and was attended by Neerja Sekhar, Director General, NPC, along with senior officials from DPIIT, the Ministry of MSME, the Ministry of External Affairs, representatives from UNIDO, and industry partner Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"@UNIDO's BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies (BCIC) is a platform for SMEs' access to technology & knowledge-sharing. We stand ready to support 's #BRICS2026 Chairship vision 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation & Sustainability' together with @DPIITGoI & NPC," UNIDO India said on X. (ANI)

