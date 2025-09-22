New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Experts and industry leaders, at the 6th International Energy Conference and Exhibition, said India's journey towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility is moving steadily with a strong focus on alternate fuels, renewable energy, and reducing dependence on crude oil imports.

Speaking about the push for alternative energies, Puneet Anand, Assistant Vice President & Group Head Corporate Affairs and Social, Hyundai Motor India, told ANI that the automobile industry has been at the forefront of introducing new technologies.

"This event is about alternative energies, and the session today was Emerging Technologies for a cleaner mobility. So it's a very exciting session, and I think the Prime Minister has already set the stage for India to be carbon neutral by 2070. And now the entire country, including all the OEMs and the government, are working towards achieving this dream of becoming a self-reliant economy," Anand said.

He explained that the industry has already made progress with CNG and electric vehicles, and is now working on flex-fuel and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

"These are the vehicles that will help us to safeguard our economy, reduce the import of crude oil and ensure that whatever material or things we have in India, like corn or sugarcane, can be used to produce energy-compliant vehicles," Anand said, adding that the session highlighted emerging global trends that align with India's goals.

Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Engineering & Industries, also highlighted the importance of clean mobility solutions, especially for heavy-duty transportation.

"The session that I've just shared was about the future of clean mobility. We discussed some very interesting aspects of LNG for trucks, which fosters an ecosystem that enables clean transportation for heavy-duty vehicles, allowing trucks to travel four times the distance without recharging. That seems a phenomenal solution, not just for the transportation sector, but also for consumers and the environment," he told ANI at the sidelines of the conference.

Sawhney added that ethanol blending is another critical step forward. "We spoke about ethanol blending, the targets beyond E20, and what it will take to foster an E27 and an E100 environment where consumers will be able to buy either ethanol 100 per cent or ethanol-blended petrol at petrol stations across the country. What was very exciting from the automobile manufacturers is that they're all set. We heard from Hyundai that it is actually all about implementation, but from the vehicular perspective, they are set and looking forward to this big change in Indian e-mobility," he told ANI.

Adding to the discussions, Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, pointed out that the country's renewable energy growth is a key part of India's long-term goals.

"It's about the renewable energy conference, along with other power sectors as well. It covers the entire gamut of transmission, distribution, and generation, basically bringing all the energy sources together to see how we can achieve the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat in the power sector," Nanavaty said.

He emphasized the need for continued policy support. "The government has done a lot to propel India to where we are in the renewable sector today. What we're looking for is additional support in some specific areas where we need, for example, transmission access to accelerate the build-out of renewable energy sources, also on the distribution side, on the rules and regulations, and having a stable framework of policy. Also on the manufacturing side, so that we can transition from where we are today towards a completely independent manufacturing sector in India, which is Atmanirbhar," he said. (ANI)

