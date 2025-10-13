New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Discussions with Canada's Foreign Minister focused on exploring areas of cooperation in energy, technology, and food security, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, reiterating India's readiness to reinvigorate "mutually beneficial" trade and investment ties based on "trust and respect."

Goyal shared the update on the social media platform X, following a meeting with Anita Anand, who is on her first official visit to India after taking charge as Canada's new Foreign Minister.

"Welcomed Minister @AnitaAnandMP at Vanijya Bhawan today. Delighted to know her commitment towards strengthening people-to-people connections between our two countries. Our discussions focused on exploring areas of cooperation in the field of energy, technology, and food security. Also, reiterated India's readiness to reinvigorate mutually beneficial trade, investment, and economic ties based on trust and respect," Goyal said.

The meeting marks a positive step in the ongoing dialogue between India and Canada, especially as both sides seek to move forward on shared goals in trade, investment, and regional cooperation. The discussions reflected a mutual interest in building a stronger foundation after a period of strained relations.

Earlier in the day, Anand expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received in India and affirmed that Canada stands committed, along with India, to advance the relationship further, both in the present and the long term, especially when it comes to the mutual priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

"Both of our governments agree on the importance of elevating the relationship going further. So the joint statement will discuss our mutual plans for re-engagement. It will inform Canadians and Indians alike that we are collectively committed to advancing this relationship now and in the long term, particularly when it comes to our mutual priorities in the Indo-Pacific," she said.

She highlighted several areas of the relationship and underscored the importance of the dialogue between India and Canada. (ANI)

