New Delhi [India], August 8: Corporate Connect Global Magazine is a leading publication, providing a platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators to share their stories, connect with their target audience and create a solid industry presence. With a focus on business excellence, innovation and sustainability, the magazine aims to empower individuals and organisations striving to thrive.

At Corporate Connect Magazine, we believe that success goes beyond accomplishing your objective - it is about pushing beyond it to reach new heights and making a lasting impact. With our latest "Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025:, we recognise individuals and organisations that embody the spirit of dedication, determination and resilience amid obstacles.

Join us as we celebrate business trailblazers, change-makers and innovators who have created a revolution in the business world and created inspirations to follow others. This is the best opportunity to draw inspiration from their triumph and be part of a community that drives excellence and innovation.

Aegte LifescienceRupali Sharma - Founder & CEO

Award Category: The Best Makeup & Skincare Products Provider of the Year 2024

The creative vision of Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO, Aegte offers a range of Makeup and Skincare essentials. The company strives to lay the foundation to understand the potential of natural ingredients when combined with beauty products.

Voxya: Making Legal Support Accessible, Affordable, and Empowering for Consumers in India

Voxya is an innovative online platform that empowers consumers in India by offering easy, affordable legal support to resolve complaints against companies. It helps users address common issues like denied refunds, delayed replacements, defective products, and service deficiencies through a simple legal process. Key services include drafting legal notices, preparing consumer court cases, and connecting users with verified consumer lawyers for expert assistance. Voxya eliminates costly in-person consultations, making it easier for individuals to seek redressal and assert their rights through proper legal channels.

M.B. Engineering IndustriesMahabir Prasad Mishra (Proprietor)

Excellence In Indigenous Machinery Development 2025

M.B. Engineering Industries is a 55-year-old establishment founded by its Mentor, Shri Ram Shiromani Mishra, and continued by its proprietor, Mr. Mahabir Prasad Mishra. The company manufactures Vertical Injection Moulding Machines and EVA press machines, which are proudly used by most of the renowned manufacturers in the footwear and automobile industries. As the first and oldest manufacturers of these machines, M.B. Engineering Industries has supplied its products across India and exported them to several countries. The company use all indigenous parts, maintaining high-quality standards and striving for continuous development with the latest Technology. Its 40,000 square ft workshop is equipped with skilled workers and CNC Machines, ensuring precise standards and accuracy.

Centre for Hearing®C/O Anand Hearing CareAnup Singh Anand (Executive Director)

India's Most Trusted Hearing Care Specialists - 2025

Centre for Hearing® is a leading chain of audiology and hearing care clinics in India, dedicated to improving lives through expert diagnosis and personalized treatment. Led by Executive Director Anup Singh Anand, our skilled team offers hearing tests, hearing aid fittings, cochlear implants, and speech therapy. We combine advanced technology with trusted international brands to deliver effective, empathetic care. With decades of experience and a patient-first approach, we help individuals reconnect with the world around them.

Walter Cuminns Shipping ServicesMr Reegesh Ramakrishnan (CEO)

Most Promising Maritime Solutions Brand Of The Year 2025

Walter Cuminns Shipping Services (WCS), established in 2021, has rapidly emerged as a global maritime leader, earning the title of Most Promising Maritime Solutions Brand of the Year 2025. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Mr. Reegesh Ramakrishnan, WCS has set benchmarks in operational excellence, customer focus, and innovation. Offering a wide range of services across key global ports, WCS stands out for its commitment to sustainability, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships, redefining modern maritime standards with reliability, integrity, and forward-thinking solutions.

MindskillzCavita Mehra (Managing Director)

Impact Recognition: Corporate Learning Innovation Award - 2025

The brainchild of Cavita Mehra, Mindskillz is well-known for offering innovative learning solutions and empowering organisations to upgrade their workforce. Since its inception in 2008, it has been focused on nurturing talent through strategic and impactful learning solutions and has now introduced the LMS C-Factor offering self-paced learning micro modules, further enhancing its blended learning approach in step with the times. Mindskillz drives accelerated performance with personal growth; it currently has a pan-India presence across 33 cities and a global foothold with a network of more than 250+ consultants and trainers.

EDUCATION STATIONROHIT SIKKA (DIRECTOR)

Most Trusted Immigration Consultancy - 2025

Education Station is a distinctive platform that provides students with the right guidance for studying abroad and also expert professionals to help them identify their capabilities. With Rohit Sikka at the helm, the company is supporting students to lead them to their destinations. The entire team is dedicated to empowering students to meet their career aspirations and make them fully satisfied.

Inbounderz India

Leading ROI Based Digital Marketing & Branding Agency - 2025

Sajil TG (Founder & CEO , Nidhinraj MV - Founder & CFO)

Incorporated in 2017, Inbounderz India has grown rapidly and become more than just a digital marketing firm. It has carved a niche for itself in branding, digital marketing, video ads, website development, and other marketing and development services. Because of its dedication and excellence, the company has become the first choice for all loyal clients, whether starting a new venture or expanding an existing business.

FlipspacesKunal Sharma (Founder & CEO)

Fastest Growing Interior Design Venture in Commercial Spaces 2025

Flipspaces is a global interior design and build company transforming the commercial space experience through technology. Flipspaces has transformed over 8Mn SqFt with its tech-first cost cost-efficient approach. Its proprietary software suite enables space planning, virtual walkthroughs, procurement and turnkey execution under one integrated platform. Operating across India, the United States and the U.A.E., Flipspaces serves enterprises, startups, and SMEs seeking agile, future-ready interiors.

Cherysh TrustSapna Ravindran (CEO)

Best NGO for Promoting STEM Education Among Rural Girls 2025

Committed to empowering girls and women in rural India for over a decade, CherYsh Trust is an NGO transforming lives through quality education and meaningful work opportunities. Focused on bridging the gender gap in STEM, CherYsh works tirelessly to break the urban-rural digital divide, giving underprivileged girls access to knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a technology-driven world. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Ms. Sapna Ravindran, CherYsh fosters curiosity, builds digital literacy, and creates pathways to higher education and sustainable livelihoods for rural girls.

Sheel Biotech LimitedDr S.N. Chandak (Chairman & Executive Director)

Greenhouse Innovation Excellence Award 2025

Sheel Biotech Limited is a leading biotech company, renowned for its innovative agri-solutions. The company is led by Dr S.N. Chandak, Chairman & Executive Director, and is committed to making a positive impact in the industry. It has established itself as a trusted player in the biotech sector due to its dedication to innovation and excellence.

