E-Voter Rolls of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, UP and MP Removed From Official Websites After Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference? EC Calls It ‘Fake News’, Gives Link To Download Voter Lists

Mumbai, August 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has debunked the social media claim that the electoral rolls of several states, including Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, have been removed from the state-specific official websites after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's press conference on August 7, wherein he accused the EC of colluding with the BJP to rig elections, claiming "vote-chori".

The Election Commission's response comes after several social media users falsely claimed the voter lists of a few states were removed or showed an error. "#VoteChori BREAKING 🚨 ECI has removed E-Voter Rolls of many states from its website overnight Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, UP, MP — All removed/Error Why are ECI & BJP so scared? (SIC)," a user named Ankit Mayank claimed on X, formerly Twitter. The claim was raised by several others on the social media platform. However, the Election Commission has fact-checked this claim. ECI Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims; Presents Data, Timelines and Procedural Evidence To Counter LoP’s Accusations.

EC Calls It ‘Fake News’

❌ This is a Fake News#ECIFactCheck ✅Anyone can download the Electoral Roll for any of 36 States/UTs through this link: https://t.co/wNot0e43bu https://t.co/2w2nf2NaUG pic.twitter.com/SrO599f9aA — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 8, 2025

Did Election Commission Remove E-Voter Rolls for States Like Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and MP?

In an X post on Friday, August 8, the Election Commission of India firmly denied the removal of electoral rolls from the state websites, calling it fake news. ECI further said that those who want to download the electoral roll can do so from its main website at eci.gov.in. Adding to this, the poll body gave a link to download the electoral roll. "This is a Fake News #ECIFactCheck ✅Anyone can download the Electoral Roll for any of 36 States/UTs through this link: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll (sic)," ECI posted on X. Rahul Gandhi ‘Voter Chori’ Allegation: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chocklingam Asks Congress Leader to Provide Details of Irregularities in Voter List Under Oath.

Gandhi Friday claimed that the Election Commission is "openly colluding" with the BJP to carry out this "theft" with the objective of taking away the voting rights of the poor. The ECI hit out at Congress leader Gandhi over his voter fraud presentation at the INDIA bloc meeting, calling it an "absurd analysis". The poll body also dared him to submit a complaint under oath or "apologise to the nation" for spreading "misleading interpretations".

Fact check

Claim : E-Voter Rolls of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, UP and MP Removed From Official Websites. Conclusion : ECI Calls It Fake News, Gives Link to Download Voter Lists. Full of Trash Clean

