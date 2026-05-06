Business News | Indian Companies Pledge Record USD 20.5 Billion Investment in US; 12 Firms Announce Immediate Deals at SelectUSA Summit

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday highlighted a significant surge in bilateral economic cooperation, noting that Indian companies are committing billions of dollars to the American economy under President Donald Trump's leadership.

According to Ambassador Gor, the influx of capital represents a pivotal moment for the economic ties between the two nations, spanning critical industries from healthcare to high-end technology.

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"Under President Trump's leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals," the Ambassador stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2051872327441268836?s=20

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The envoy further detailed that the momentum has seen a sharp spike in immediate commitments, with a dozen Indian firms pledging substantial capital in a single day.

"This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced $1.1 billion in investments just today! These partnerships are creating REAL American jobs and building STRONGER supply chains," Gor added.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the burgeoning commercial relationship, the Ambassador underscored the mutual benefits of the collaboration between New Delhi and Washington, stating it is "Proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins."

Highlighting a historic milestone for bilateral trade, US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt noted that the current SelectUSA Investment Summit has witnessed an unprecedented level of participation from the Indian private sector.

Kimmitt emphasised that the sheer volume of commitments from the Indian delegation has set a new benchmark for the annual event, stating, "We have 12 Indian companies making investment announcements at this summit, totalling more than USD 1.1 billion." He added that this marks the largest number of announcements the summit has seen from a single delegation at SelectUSA.

This development follows signals from Ambassador Gor on Tuesday regarding "massive new investments" from India into America, describing the current trajectory of capital inflow as the "largest we've ever seen."

The envoy's remarks come as the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, the flagship investment event organised by the US Commerce Department, gets underway. Taking to social media platform X, Ambassador Gor said, "BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 #SelectUSASummit - the largest we've ever seen."

Ambassador Gor further emphasised the economic impact of these developments, stating that this is what a "true win looks like for the American economy", while noting that further details would be disclosed shortly.

The surge in investment follows recent high-level discussions aimed at scaling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump had noted that under the framework of the India-US interim trade deal, New Delhi had agreed to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, metals, coal and technology products for the next five years.

In a move to further bolster commercial ties, Ambassador Gor met with the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in New Delhi last month to advance trade and investment ties.

"Great discussion with @AmchamIndia Board to advance U.S.-India trade and investment ties. We are focused on a clear goal: taking U.S.-India trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. American companies operating in India are driving US exports, expanding trade, attracting investment, and reinforcing the strength of our partnership," he said.

Marking his 100 days as the top US diplomat in India, Gor highlighted several key achievements in the Washington-New Delhi corridor, ranging from progress on a trade deal to India joining the Pax Silica initiative.

In line with these developments, India and the US recently agreed to deepen cooperation under Pax Silica and expand economic and technology engagements, particularly in AI and critical minerals. The roadmap for this partnership was discussed during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg, after India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)