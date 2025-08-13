PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: In a historic moment for India's beauty and creative industry, the Indian Make-Up Artists Federation (IMAF) was officially launched at the prestigious 2nd International Aari Workers Conference - 2025 held at the ACS Convention Centre, Bangalore.

The grand inauguration was graced by eminent personalities, including famous actress Preme, the Oscars Book of Records - South Korea delegation, and senior officials from Nobel World Records. The launch also marked the unveiling of 30 official State Councils of IMAF, each with its own unique logo, symbolizing unity, professionalism, and empowerment across India's diverse beauty community.

About Indian Make-Up Artists Federation (IMAF)

Founded by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan (National President), the Indian Make-Up Artists Federation is India's first national-level organization dedicated exclusively to Make-Up Artists, Beauticians, and Mehandi Artists. It has been created with the vision of empowering women in the beauty sector, providing them with professional recognition, skills, and opportunities at the national and international level.

IMAF is affiliated to:

* International Make-Up Artists Committee (IMAC) - USA

* Indian Fashion Designers Federation (IFDF)

* Recognized by Indian Art & Culture Federation (IACF), Ministry of Culture, Government of India

* International Culture Council (ICC) - United Nations SDGs Developer

It has also entered into an official partnership with Aravind Foundation, which is affiliated with Skill India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

Through these recognitions, IMAF provides Skill India-backed certificates valid for employment registration and alignment with Ministry of Women & Child Development schemes, ensuring strong government-backed credibility.

Our Mission & Objectives

* Empowerment of Women - Encouraging women to start their own businesses and achieve financial independence in the beauty industry.

* Professional Recognition - Establishing a verified, recognized platform for Make-Up Artists to gain credibility.

* Skill Development - Offering certified training programs aligned with Skill India and NSDC standards.

* Accreditation for Institutions - Accrediting beauty and make-up academies across India with standardized quality.

* National & International Opportunities - Facilitating participation in global competitions, fashion shows, and cultural events.

Upcoming Initiatives & Programs

1. IMAF Skill & Certification Courses - Professional programs in make-up artistry, beautician skills, mehandi art, hair styling, and more, with government-recognized certification.

2. Institutional Accreditation - Approving and accrediting beauty institutions across the country for quality training.

3. National Conferences & Seminars - Annual gatherings for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing talent.

4. International Make-Up Olympiad - A first-of-its-kind competition to honor the best make-up artists from India and abroad.

5. Women Entrepreneurship Support - Special schemes, mentorship, and funding guidance for women starting their own beauty ventures.

Significance of the Launch

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan said:

"IMAF is not just an organization; it is a movement for recognition, empowerment, and global exposure of Indian Make-Up Artists. We are building a platform where creativity meets credibility, and where every woman in this profession will stand tall with pride and respect."

The unveiling of the 30 State Councils and their logos represents the federation's commitment to reach every corner of India, ensuring that every beauty professional - from metro cities to rural areas - has access to professional growth, recognition, and opportunities.

Event Highlights:

* Launch of IMAF National Logo and 30 State Council Logos

* Presence of International Dignitaries - Oscars Book of Records (South Korea) & Nobel World Records officials

* Cultural Integration - A celebration of art, beauty, and empowerment alongside the International Aari Workers Conference

* Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals - Gender equality, decent work & economic growth, and reduced inequalities

About Indian Make-Up Artists Federation (IMAF):

The Indian Make-Up Artists Federation is a women-focused, nationally recognized federation dedicated to uplifting, certifying, and promoting beauty professionals across India. Through its strong affiliations, government recognition, and global partnerships, IMAF aims to make Indian make-up artistry a globally respected profession.

