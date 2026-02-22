In Shravan Kanta Colony of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a dispute over stray dogs escalated into violence when a 55-year-old man and his aide allegedly attacked two women with a sword early Thursday, February 19, leaving them seriously injured. Police later arrested the suspect, a suspended government official, and his driver within 24 hours, booking them on charges including assault. The altercation followed tensions between residents who had complained about stray dogs to civic authorities and a group opposing their removal. Officers recovered the weapon and said the primary accused has previous cases of assault and threats registered against him. Pune Dog Attack: Minor Narrowly Escapes After Being Chased Inside Housing Society in Maharashtra’s Kirkatwadi (Watch Video).

Dog Lover, Aide Arrested for Attacking Woman With Sword in Bhopal

भोपाल: कुत्तों को पकड़ने आई टीम, Dog lover ने निकाली तलवार, फिर... ◆ पड़ोसी ने दो महिलाओं पर तलवार से हमला कर दिया, जिससे वे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गईं ◆ दरअसल, कॉलोनी के लोग कुत्तों की बढ़ती संख्या से परेशान थे और उन्होंने नगर निगम से शिकायत की थी ◆ पुलिस ने आरोपी पर हत्या… pic.twitter.com/PcJDX80Tbv — News24 (@news24tvchannel) February 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

