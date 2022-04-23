New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/ATK): Started amidst the pandemic, Indian meat, a one-stop-platform for all the meat requirements, broadens and diversifies its horizon, and joins hands with 'Greenest'- with a vision to provide fresh and branded plant-based meat in conjunction with fresh and processed meat products of high quality, all under one roof. Inspired by the growing appetite among consumers for sustainable and naturally accessible alternatives to animal based meat, Indian meat, in partnership with Greenest, has set up a sustainable food showcase for audiences.

This leading startup was introduced with a mindset to develop the country's supply chain by connecting audiences with the best of meat, produced from across the country to everyone's doorstep. Furthermore, they partnered up with several other food brands, primarily meat brands namely Bun Maska, Meatzza, Oasis etc. offering Fresh Cuts, Kebabs, Cold Cuts, Plant-Based Protein products and other incredibly delectable condiments, adding many more convenient and nutritious meal options for every palette in subsequent future.

Commenting on the association, Mrinalini, Founder at Indian meat, said "we aim at providing an unforgettable experience via offering an exquisite amount of options at our online platform. Collaborating with one first of its kind plant protein brand, Greenest in the country has been an amazing experience. As someone who has generational knowledge of meat production and manufacturing, I always wanted the other side of the foodies to experience the bliss that comes from eating butter chicken or mutton biryani. Hence, I found the perfect solution in Greenest, which is a nutritious, plant-based meat alternative. We partnered with them to create a more 'inclusive' brand, thereby taking small steps towards our goal".

The inclusion towards plant-based alternatives is the most dominant trend since the past year. A trend triggered by the growing consciousness about mindful and healthy eating. While the lockdown was a challenging phase for the firm, their passion to build a new-age brand led to a destination that delivers an unparalleled meaty experience to Indians by introducing global quality standards and setting up a benchmark amidst the industry.

