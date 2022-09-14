New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/GPRC): Doctors 365 and R.K HIV AIDS research and care center NGO has organised a grand general medical camp on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of our honourable PM, Narendra Modi. The event was held on September 8, 2022, at olpad Surat Gujrat. India's Shakira and the talented lady also a fitness queen was invited at this grand occasion. The fitness freak known as fitness queen Piyu Chouhan shared her fitness secret and got honoured for her social work that she is keen to do on regular intervals.

Piyu Chouhan is a renowned social reformer and an activist who works for Indian social welfare association. Piyu at this occasion of PM's birthday shared her tips of her fit and healthy lifestyle with the audience present. Piyu also helped in the wheelchair distribution there. This program was organised by doctors 365 & R.K HIV AIDS research and care center NGO.

Piyu Chouhan is known for her skills of dance as well. Her lifestyle secrets that she shared in the event has helped her body to be elastic and flexible. She thanks the associate and the committee for inviting her. Piyu thanks wholeheartedly to Dharmesh sir and Raaj Khatib. Piyu Chouhan is known for her dance performance all over the world. This is what she is known for all over the world. Piyus live dance performance in the live shows makes her audience bloom in happiness. Piyu being a hardcore dancer is also an Indian actress. Piyu debuts her acting and career in the Telagu song "kottu kottu".

Piyu was so happy and exited to attend this event held in Gujarat. Piyu being so generous and genuine personality is also a beautiful lady.

