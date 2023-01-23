New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): For a long time, the rich community of Sindhis has craved a platform that is dedicated to their art and music in their language without translations. But for a long time, no one was able to build an online platform best suited to their needs - except now.

Ideated, conceptualized, and founded by Vicky Rajani - Sindhiplex is an app that is dedicated to Sindhis and generates content in the authentic Sindhi language.

Also Read | Researchers Working on COVID Vaccine That People Can Drink; Increased Focus Onto Mucosal Vaccines.

To talk a bit about the platform, SindhiPlex is India's 1st Sindhi OTT Platform launched by Founder, Director Vicky Rajani & Gurvinder Singh Butter on 20-Jan-2023. SindhiPlex has a subscription model where VARIOUS packages will be introduced for users. As an introductory offer Sindhiplex will be free to all for the period of 1 month from the date of launch. Subscribers can enjoy Sindhi Content like Web Series, Talk Shows, Crime Thrillers, Sindhi Cooking, and a lot more.

Gurvinder Singh Butter acts as the director of the company while Tushar Bijlani serves as the Creative Head.

Also Read | Microsoft To Stop Selling Windows 10 Home, Pro Downloads From End January.

Sindhiplex is an OTT platform that is under the banner of Sai Digital Broadcast Media Pvt. Ltd. Sindhiplex serves as a medium for authentic entertainment for Sindhi by providing movies, songs, videos, web series, comedy, and even cartoons - in the Sindhi language without any translations.

The app also serves as a medium to help the young generation learn the Sindi language in the most fun and authentic way.

The vision of Sindhiplex, the OTT platform is also in line with the mantra of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Various famous Sindhi personalities that have graced the platform are -

1. GhanShyam Vaswani - Ghazal Singer SAREGAMAPA JURY

2. Mohit Lalwani

3. Gurmukh Jagwani

4. Simran Ahuja

5. Ajit Maniyal (NCPSL Delhi)

6. Jiten Lalwani

Expressing his excitement about the launch of this app, Vicky Rajani said, "I am elated to launch this app and hand it over to our Sindhi audience who has missed out on their language-centric content. It is our pleasure to grant them this privilege - to entertain themselves and understand the content in their space. We also aim to create awareness about the Sindhi language. We aim to make our community members proud of their work, language and the community as a whole. We have a fantastic lineup ready and we cannot wait to show the world the magic we have built."

Various programs planned on Sindhiplex are -

1. Santan Ji vaani

2. Taran Jo Khel - Mohit Setpal

3. Acho Ta Sindhi Sikhau

4. Khae Pee Lai Kayo - Chef Jyoti Vishnani

5. Zulm - Bachi Sago ta Bacho

6. DIY (Do It Yourself) - Pooja Juriani (JK Arts)

7. Sur Sindhyun Ja (Musical Programs)

8. Yoga By Manya (Manya Chandnani)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)