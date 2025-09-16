NewsVoir

Vapi (Gujarat) [India], September 16: In a landmark moment for Indian healthcare and global MedTech, Meril, one of India's leading medical device company, announced the launch of the Mizzo Endo 4000, a next-generation soft tissue surgical robotic system.

This breakthrough innovation is set to redefine surgical precision and accessibility, while marking India's arrival as a global hub for advanced robotic surgery.

Reimagining the Future of Surgery

The Mizzo Endo 4000 is a versatile and future-ready platform engineered to support an extraordinary breadth of procedures across general, gynaecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal, bariatric, hepatobiliary, ENT, gastrointestinal, and oncology specialties.

At its core lies AI-powered 3D anatomical mapping, an open console design, and telesurgery capabilities enabled by 5G--all working together to create a truly borderless surgical ecosystem.

For the first time, surgeons in India will be able to perform complex procedures remotely, in real time, supported by ultra-fast connectivity, advanced robotics, and immersive imaging. This means world-class expertise can reach patients even in the most underserved regions, fulfilling the promise of healthcare without boundaries.

Highlighting the significance of this launch, Mr. Vivek Shah, CEO, Meril, said, "The Mizzo Endo 4000 is not just a technological advancement--it is a statement of intent." This system is designed to deliver safer, minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery and better outcomes for patients. In the coming years, we envision this innovation transforming surgical care across the country and positioning India as a global hub for MedTech. Our vision is to make advanced robotic surgery more accessible, scalable and transformative not only for India but for healthcare systems worldwide."

Global-Grade Technology, Key innovations include:

* AI-Integrated 3D Reconstruction Software for real-time mapping and surgical planning.* DICOM Viewing Technology for advanced pre-visualization and precise port placement.* 5G-Powered Telesurgery & Remote Training enabling cross-border collaboration and execution.* Universal Visit Cart adaptable across surgical modalities for seamless Operating room integration.* Advanced Robotic Arms with Audio-Visual Feedback to support complex multi-quadrant procedures.

India Rising as a MedTech Powerhouse

Meril's announcement comes at a time when India is investing heavily in healthcare self-reliance and innovation leadership. With this launch, Meril strengthens its mission of "More to Life"--advancing healthcare not just for those who can afford it, but for all who need it.

Operating in 150+ countries, 45 subsidiaries, and 12 global academies, Meril is already a name trusted worldwide. With the Mizzo Endo 4000, the company now cements its role as a front runner of accessible, world-class robotics from India to the world.

Meril is a leading global medical device company headquartered in Vapi, Gujarat, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative, accessible, and high-quality solutions. Its diverse portfolio spans cardiovascular, orthopaedics, endosurgery, diagnostics, surgical robotics, ENT, and peripheral interventions. With deep investments in education, clinical science, and training, Meril empowers healthcare professionals and improves patient outcomes worldwide.

For more Information: www.merillife.com.

